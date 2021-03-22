Serbian model claims she was offered €60K to ‘film Novak Djokovic sex tape’ in bid to ruin tennis star’s reputation

Serbian stunner Natalija Scekic has sensationally claimed that she was offered €60,000 to seduce Novak Djokovic and capture a sexual encounter between the pair on tape in order to ruin the tennis star’s image and marriage.

Scekic said she jetted to London for what she thought was a business meeting, only for an unnamed acquaintance to propose a honey trap to tarnish the reputation of 18-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic.

"It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from the city [of London] and I considered him a serious guy," Scekic told Svet & Scandal magazine earlier this month, as reported by Marca.

"I am familiar with their work and they were good. When he asked me for a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life."

The model claimed that she though the encounter was a Candid Camera-style joke but realized to her horror that the offer was supposedly a serious one.

“I thought it was a hidden camera when he told me that I had to seduce Novak and film it, but not to worry about that because he was already taking care of that,” Scekic added.

“He told me I could get about €60,000 ($71,000) for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated.”

Scekic said her high regard for the 33-year-old Serbian star left her feeling disgusted by the offer.

“At that moment I thought of hitting him, throwing water on him, but I restrained myself because we were in a public place,” she said.

“I gathered my things and left. I hope he didn't find a girl who wants to do that, because it's not fair to Novak.

“He is our best ambassador, an exemplary man, a family man. For someone to seduce him like that for money, or at least try to...”

Djokovic has been married to wife Jelena since 2014, and the pair have two children together.

Their marriage has been dogged by speculation down the years, with rumors that the pair were on the brink of divorce.

Djokovic dismissed that idea last year, saying: “I don’t read or follow the media.”

“I understand that it is more interesting for people to read Nole and Jelena are getting divorced than Nole and Jelena are in love.

“But that doesn’t affect Jelena and me because we love each other.”

Djokovic recently broke Swiss legend Roger Federer’s record for the longest time spent at the top of the ATP rankings.

Last month, the Serbian star added to his remarkable Grand Slam haul with a dominant victory over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open.

That victory was a record-extending ninth title for Djokovic in Melbourne.