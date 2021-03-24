All eyes on her: UFC's Jessica Eye bites back at trolls after becoming latest MMA star to launch OnlyFans page

Jessica Eye has become the latest UFC fighter to attempt to bolster her income by launching an account with steamy subscription service OnlyFans, where her supporters can pay a monthly subscription for snaps of the star.

14-fight UFC veteran Eye has only managed a 1-3 record in her four most recent outings in the Octagon, registering a single win over Viviane Araujo against losses to Valentina Shevchenko, Cynthia Calvillo and, most recently, Joanne Calderwood this past January.

Perhaps with her dwindling success in the cage a factor, Eye has turned to the hugely-popular OnlyFans platform as a means of adding a little extra cash to her pocket each month.

In return for a subscription, her fans will be treated to an eyeful. Quite literally.

"Hey everyone, I’m super excited about my new adult ONLY content page," Eye wrote online before inviting fans to subscribe to her service which will cost $30 for one month, $67.50 for three months and $117 for six months' access to view the x-rated content she uploads.

Given that fight fans are rarely shy to express themselves online, Eye's OnlyFans announcement was met with some pushback from online trolls, prompting Eye to issue a Tweet saying that, "People will always have an opinion no matter what the truth is."

😜 people will have a opinion no matter what I the truth is . — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) March 23, 2021

Damn.... money must be trash if these UFC fighters have to open an adult content page to get income — EA (@GCUE_MADE) March 22, 2021

I’ve seen this on my timeline all day. Why does everyone care so much? The girl has an Only Fans, so what? Subscribe if you want to check it out and if you don’t want to then don’t. Why is this so difficult to comprehend? — John Kostas (@ClevelandKoz) March 23, 2021

OnlyFans doesn't equal porn. It equals a way to monetize your content. Could be training footage, could be bikini photos. Everyone's content is different. These girls are going to make more money on OF than they will in the UFC... and they'll do both. Watch. — Michael Mardones (@LayzieTheSavage) March 22, 2021

Some of her supporters, though, are getting behind Eye's extra-curricular project.

"The girl has an OnlyFans. So what?" wrote one fan in defense of Eye after she received a torrent of abuse online.

Eye's move into the sexy snap online subscription model makes her just the latest fighter to have registered with OnlyFans. Fellow fighters Cindy Dandois, Cat Zingano, Bec Rawlings, Jessica Penne - and even UFC legend Diego Sanchez - have dabbled with the platform on various occasions.

And judging by the income of some of the top names on OnlyFans, it is of little surprise that Eye and some of her UFC colleagues have begun testing the waters.

There is a long way to go to catch up with the websites top creators though, with American model and socialite Blac Chyna reported to be earning somewhere in the region of $20 million per month.