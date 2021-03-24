Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe FINALLY accepts White House offer as she gets set for love-in with Biden

Nearly two years on from Megan Rapinoe’s famously X-rated response regarding a potential trip to Donald Trump’s White House, the USWNT star is set for a PR-friendly love-in with new incumbent Joe Biden.

Rapinoe and her teammates will join Biden at the White House as they try to secure better pay for American women.

Rapinoe’s willingness to attend the event is no doubt inspired by the change in power at the peak of US politics.

At the White House tomorrow: Megan Rapinoe. pic.twitter.com/UOXhBrYx6n — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 24, 2021

The 35-year-old had publicly clashed with former President Trump on numerous occasions.

Ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Trump had tweeted: “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” But added he would be “inviting the TEAM, win or lose”.

His tweet was in response to Rapinoe’s statement that “I’m not going to the f*cking White House”, when she was asked about a potential trip in light of any success at the World Cup.

She stood by that statement even after the USWNT won the tournament, and when Biden won office, Rapinoe was among the first sports stars to tweet her approval, writing: "Update: I can’t get to the f**king White House fast enough now!!"

Update: I can’t get to the f**king White House fast enough now!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1Ep6phHxXE — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Rapinoe and fellow teammate Margaret Purse have now accepted the olive branch offered by the Biden administration and will attend a White House event on Wednesday afternoon marking Equal Pay Day.

Rapinoe is one of the most high-profile advocates for equal rights for women and an outspoken critic of the US Soccer Federation’s treatment of the USWNT. She was a key figure behind a gender-discrimination lawsuit filed against the United States Soccer Federation in 2019.

She is also scheduled to testify at a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform aimed at examining “the economic harm caused by longstanding gender inequalities, particularly for women of color.”

In a recent interview with ESPN she explained: “I feel like I pull on this shirt for equal pay, and for the fans and for kids who want to be in my position.”