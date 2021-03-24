On-again, off-again: Instagram post stirs talk that tennis power couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils could reunite

Barely a month after tennis power couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils announced their split, an online post has got fans wondering if the romance may yet be rekindled.

Svitolina shared a selfie of her enjoying the views of Miami from her hotel room while in her bubble for the 2021 Miami Open.

“Miami,” the 26-year-old wrote. “This beautiful view and noise cancelling [earplugs] making my quarantine (surprisingly) enjoyable.”

The promo post was fairly unremarkable until her ex-lover Monfils decided to engage, writing: “First my love” with the heart emoji. He then followed this up by posting the suggestive eyes emoji.

His response quickly picked up hundreds of likes and plenty of replies from fans hoping to see the tennis stars a couple once more.

The online interaction comes just weeks it was reported that the players had decided to call it quits.

“The decision was incredibly difficult, because we still have love for each other,” the pair said in a joint statement.

“But it’s just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives possible.”

Eagle-eyed readers would have noticed the phrase “we still have love for each other” and Monfils reaction to Svitolina’s recent Instagram post certainly seems to suggest that is still very much true.

For now, though, fans will just have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, they can enjoy watching Svitolina do what she does best as she participates in this year’s Miami Open.

The Ukrainian will face American Shelby Rogers tomorrow in the tournament’s round of 64.