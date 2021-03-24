Worrying scenes as Atletico Madrid forward Moussa Dembele COLLAPSES during training as medics rush to his aid (VIDEO)

Distressing scenes have emerged from the Atletico Madrid training ground as French forward Moussa Dembele collapsed mid-session.

The 24-year-old can be seen doing some stretches with his teammates before losing consciousness for over a minute.

Medical assistance was immediately called and fortunately the man, on loan from Lyon, eventually managed to walk off the pitch.

Atlético Madrid striker Moussa Dembélé collapsed in training today and had to receive medical attention. He eventually regained consciousness and was able to walk off the pitch on his own. He is currently at hospital undergoing further medical tests. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Gm7SG2Kf6 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 23, 2021

The former Celtic striker, who is yet to score for Atletico since his January move, is not the first player to collapse on pitch. Bolton’s Fabrice Muamba miraculously recovered after his heart stopped for 78 minutes having collapsed during an FA Cup tie against Tottenham in 2012.

Ajax youngster Abdelhak Nouri also collapsed in pre-season friendly and was sadly left with severe and permanent brain damage.

These past events would have no doubt been running through the back of Dembele’s panicked teammate’s minds as they witnessed the Frenchman fall to the ground.

Members of the squad can be heard loudly calling from assistance just seconds after the fall and defender Jose Gimenez can be seen grabbing a stretcher from one of the on-site ambulances.

Thankfully, after Dembele was rolled onto his side in the recovery position, the striker regained consciousness and was soon able to walk off the pitch without any assistance.

Dembele is said to have undergo further medical tests after the incident, although reports state it was believed to be caused by low blood pressure the and there is no 'serious' concern. The player was also filmed driving himself home later on.

👍🏽 Dembélé abandona la ciudad deportiva en su coche y confirma que está bien⌚️ A las 20h te traemos la última hora en #GolSportspic.twitter.com/tg5YG0G5VB — DirectoGol (@DirectoGol) March 23, 2021

Hopefully the incident was nothing more than a scare and Dembele will be fit and able to help Atletico push for their first La Liga title since 2014.