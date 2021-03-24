 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Worrying scenes as Atletico Madrid forward Moussa Dembele COLLAPSES during training as medics rush to his aid (VIDEO)

24 Mar, 2021 09:47
There were fears after Dembele collapsed during training. © Twitter @DirectoGol
Distressing scenes have emerged from the Atletico Madrid training ground as French forward Moussa Dembele collapsed mid-session.

The 24-year-old can be seen doing some stretches with his teammates before losing consciousness for over a minute.

Medical assistance was immediately called and fortunately the man, on loan from Lyon, eventually managed to walk off the pitch.

The former Celtic striker, who is yet to score for Atletico since his January move, is not the first player to collapse on pitch. Bolton’s Fabrice Muamba miraculously recovered after his heart stopped for 78 minutes having collapsed during an FA Cup tie against Tottenham in 2012.

Ajax youngster Abdelhak Nouri also collapsed in pre-season friendly and was sadly left with severe and permanent brain damage.

Also on rt.com Ajax midfielder suffered ‘serious, permanent brain damage’ after collapsing on pitch

These past events would have no doubt been running through the back of Dembele’s panicked teammate’s minds as they witnessed the Frenchman fall to the ground.

Members of the squad can be heard loudly calling from assistance just seconds after the fall and defender Jose Gimenez can be seen grabbing a stretcher from one of the on-site ambulances.

Thankfully, after Dembele was rolled onto his side in the recovery position, the striker regained consciousness and was soon able to walk off the pitch without any assistance.

Dembele is said to have undergo further medical tests after the incident, although reports state it was believed to be caused by low blood pressure the and there is no 'serious' concern. The player was also filmed driving himself home later on.

Hopefully the incident was nothing more than a scare and Dembele will be fit and able to help Atletico push for their first La Liga title since 2014.

