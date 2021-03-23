Juventus ‘prepared to listen to €25 million bids’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Juventus this summer if the price is right, according to reports. If Ronaldo wants to leave, the Italian club will supposedly let their man go for a minimum of €25 million.

The claims, as reported by Spanish outlet AS, may come as a surprise to some, especially when Juventus Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici was recently quoted as saying: “Cristiano is the best player in the world and we are not going to let him go.”

However, since the Old Lady crashed out to Porto in the Champions League, and all but gave up their defense of Serie A with a disappointing defeat to Benevento, rumors have emerged linking the Portuguese star with a move away from the club.

Also on rt.com Andrea Pirlo or Cristiano Ronaldo: It is one or the other, not both for Juventus

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ronaldo had been in discussions with his former club Real Madrid over a potential return to the Spanish capital.

Despite domestic success in his first two seasons, the 36-year-old has failed to lift the Champions League with his current club. That elusive trophy was the key reason behind why the Bianconeri paid over €100 million ($118 million) for Ronaldo back in 2018.

Despite this apparent failure, AS reported that Juventus defended their investment, claiming that the global superstar had enhanced the club’s exposure worldwide.

Even still, between the cost of his salary and the amortisation of the initial transfer fee, Ronaldo is costing the club around €87 million per season. With just one year left on his contract, it may be tempting for Juventus to try and reclaim some of their investment before he is available to leave for free in the summer of 2022.

Also on rt.com Definitely maybe: Zidane hints Real Madrid will try to lure Cristiano Ronaldo back to Bernabeu

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on global sport will likely have put Juventus under more financial strain than anticipated when the club signed Ronaldo three years ago. As reported previously, the club announced losses of more than €113 million ($155 million) for the first six months of the 2020-21 season. This may explain why they are so prepared to lose the superstar.

It looks as if Ronaldo’s preferred destination is indeed a return to Madrid with his old club. However, careful not to burn any bridges, Juventus claim they will not force him out of the club, and are content to keep him for one more season.

Only time will tell, although it looks as if Ronaldo’s fate is in his hands.