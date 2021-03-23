‘Can we terminate his contract?’: Fans react as Gareth Bale announces plans to RETURN to Real Madrid

Real Madrid fans have reacted after Gareth Bale revealed he plans to return to the Spanish giants at the end of his loan spell at Tottenham.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Wales’ opening 2022 World Cup qualifier, Bale explained: “I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost.

“Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid.

“My plan is to go back, that’s as far I have planned.”

The Welsh captain has spent the season on loan at Spurs dipping in and out of form, only showing rare glimpses of the talent that convinced Real Madrid to sign. It’s clear now that the main reason he returned to England was to get fit for the Euros.

With a year left on his Real contract, which expires at the end of the 2021-22 season, the 31-year-old looks set to spend one last year back in Madrid.

Despite having won the Champions League four times with Los Blancos, Bale has struggled to endear himself to the Madridistas. Consequently, the online reaction to news of a potential return was not so positive from some fans.

can we terminate his contract or something this is getting ridiculous — Bryan (@crussfc_) March 23, 2021

Can’t see us making a huge transfer if Bale comes back with his massive wages tbh. — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 23, 2021

The news hasn’t gone down to well with some Spurs fans either, with his quotes being interpreted as Bale simply using the club as a stepping stone – nothing more than a way to get fit before this summer’s European Championships.

I suppose he can't really say 'I'm definitely staying for another season', but also like...Gaz you make my eyes rain with these words. 15 minute cameos incoming too btw https://t.co/7duPkTHLVa — Jude Summerfield (@judesummerfield) March 23, 2021

Bale is just using Spurs as a Gym.Unreal disrespect ffs. https://t.co/NXMhFljCpn — Chris. (@CatenaccioChris) March 23, 2021

Bale will hope to impress on international duty this month as Wales play Belgium and the Czech Republic in their World Cup qualifiers, as well as facing Mexico in a friendly.

The Welshman is on a reported £600,000 a week ($825,000) at Real Madrid, with Spurs said to be footing half of that while he is on loan the the club.