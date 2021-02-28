 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘He’s BACK!’ Spurs fans delirious as Bale stars for Mourinho’s men in rout against Burnley

28 Feb, 2021 16:04
Bale shone as Spurs beat Burnley. © Reuters
Gareth Bale finally gave Tottenham fans a taste of why they brought him back on loan from Real Madrid as the Welshman inspired Jose Mourinho's team to victory against Burnley.

Bale showed shades of his very best as he assisted one goal and scored two himself in a 4-0 Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which keeps Spurs in the hunt for a top-four place. 

Making a rare start in the Premier League, Bale rewarded Mourinho's show of faith after just two minutes when he poked home a cross from Son Heung-min. 

Bale poked home Spurs first against Burnley. © Reuters

The on-loan star then played a sensational long-range pass for Harry Kane, who collected before blasting past Nick Pope in the Burnley net. 

Lucas Moura then made it three as he smashed home to put Spurs 3-0 up heading into half-time. 

Bale also assisted Kane for his strike. © Reuters

Bale's work was not done as he curled a superb left-footed effort into the bottom corner 10 minutes into the second half, following good work from Son. 

The 31-year-old Welshman's performance had fans gushing that they were FINALLY seeing the star player they thought they were bringing home when they captured him on loan from Real Madrid at the start of the season. 

After a disappointing run of five defeats in their past six league games, the Spurs faithful were also delighted at seeing their team in such free-flowing form. 

Manager Mourinho has taken the rap for what has been perceived as an overly defensive approach in recent weeks, and Tottenham supporters were all the more excited to see an attacking line-up which at one stage saw Kane, Son, Bale and Dele Alli all on the pitch at the same time, before Bale made way for Erik Lamela on 70 minutes. 

Bale also got on the scoresheet in Spurs' Europa League victory against Wolfsberger in mid-week, on that occasion firing in another stunning left-footed effort from the edge of the box. 

With his well-known fondness for a round of golf, some observers joked that it was perhaps no coincidence that we were seeing a Bale revival after the announcement by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that courses would re-opening next month as the country slowly emerges from lockdown. 

Next up for Spurs is a trip to London rivals Fulham on Thursday, and Mourinho and fans will hope that Sunday's display is a sign that they can once again count on Bale in what promises to be a challenging run-in to the end of the season.   

