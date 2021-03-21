Bare-faced cheek: MMA pin-up Pearl Gonzalez ‘kicked out of gym’ for revealing THONG during weights workout stunt

Invicta MMA temptress Pearl Gonzalez claimed a cheeky workout pose led to her getting “kicked out of the gym” after the former UFC fighter revealed her underwear during a weights routine with a difference.

Former UFC strawweight Gonzalez shared footage on Instagram of herself bending over while pumping the dumbbells at the gym, then pulling her sports leggings down to reveal a pale-blue thong as she wiggled her backside for the camera while laughing.

But the bare-faced stunt could have backfired as Gonzalez, nicknamed ‘The Chi-Town Princess’, wrote that she had “got kicked outta the gym” and asked if anyone needed a new workout partner.

The 34-year-old Invicta FC brawler later appeared to make peace with the gym authorities as she shared a clip on Instagram Stories of herself on the treadmill, excitedly saying “they let me back in guys.”

The saucy stunt seems to have been a plug for Gonzalez’s ‘Pearl’s Paradise’ website, where she shares content for fans.

“Are you aiming for porn star? MMA fighter star? Or perhaps it doesn't matter as long as they tap out?” joked one fan commenting on the video.

The Illinois-born fighter – who boasts a 10-5 record inside the cage – has a reputation for stripping off for fans.

At the start of this year, Gonzalez said she was recovering from a grappling contest defeat by wrapping herself in fruit roll-ups.

“Took an 'L' last night on #SUG and my homie told me I needed to do something crazy like wrap my naked body in fruit roll ups to take it off my mind. I told him that was the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard,” Gonzalez wrote alongside images of herself with her modesty barely covered.

Gonzalez, who trains at 10th Planet in San Diego, was last in MMA action in February of 2020, when suffered a unanimous decision defeat at Invicta FC 39 to rising prospect Miranda Maverick, who has since made the switch to the UFC.

Gonzalez herself was famously almost denied the opportunity to make her UFC debut back in 2017, after commission officials in New York felt her breast implants were too unsafe.

However, she was later cleared to compete, falling to defeat to Cynthia Calvillo.

Gonzalez was released by the UFC after losing her second octagon bout to Poliana Botelho at UFC 216, but has since won four out of her six contests with Invicta.