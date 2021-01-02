Sticky situation: Ex-UFC stunner Pearl Gonzalez recovers from grappling loss by wrapping naked body in fruit roll-ups (PHOTOS)

While many of us spent the festive season eating too much food, Invicta FC strawweight Pearl Gonzalez was using it to cover up her modesty in a series of racy Instagram images.

Gonzalez, who fought twice in the UFC back in 2017 before moving to all-women’s promotion Invicta, suffered defeat in a grappling contest with current UFC flyweight Gillian Robertson at Submission Underground 20 on December 30, and found an unusual way to console herself.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old bombshell shared several pictures of herself wrapped in fruit roll-ups with the festive backdrop of a Christmas tree.

“Took an 'L' last night on #SUG and my homie told me I needed to do something crazy like wrap my naked body in fruit roll ups to take it off my mind. I told him that was the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard,” wrote ‘The Chi-Town Princess’ as she explained the sticky scenes.

Followers were certainly impressed with the sweet-themed display, with one writing: “Anybody else’s mouth watering?? Or is it just mine??”

“Fruit roll-ups better sponsor you on that next scrap,” another person joked.

Gonzalez is a frequent purveyor of titillating images to her Instagram following of more than 200,000, and earlier celebrated Christmas by donning a fur-lined silky red bra and blowing a kiss to the camera.

The busty brunette stunner was famously almost denied the opportunity to fight in her debut at UFC 210 after commission officials felt her breast implants were too unsafe.

However, she was later cleared to compete, falling to defeat to Cynthia Calvillo.

She was released by the UFC after losing her second octagon bout to Poliana Botelho at UFC 216, but has since won four out of her six contests with Invicta.

Gonzalez’s defeat to Robertson at SUG 20 came when the Canadian submission queen locked in a rear-naked choke on her rival, forcing an end to the contest.

Gillian Robertson secures a RNC in regulation! #SUGXXpic.twitter.com/9h7Iy1Qmt7 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2020

While there was no sweet taste of victory for Gonzalez on that occasion, she at least made sure she got a sugar kick in defeat.