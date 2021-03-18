Ex-NBA veteran Shawn Bradley ‘paralyzed following bike accident’, former team Dallas Mavericks confirm

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has paid tribute to giant center Shawn Bradley after the team confirmed that the 7ft 6in star was paralyzed when a car struck a bike he was riding in January.

Bradley, 48, who represented the Mavericks for nine of his 12 seasons in the NBA, was hit from behind by a car in the January 20 accident close to his home in St. George, Utah.

The German-American player, nicknamed 'The Stormin' Mormon', has since undergone neck fusion surgery and has spent the past two months recovering from his injuries and undergoing rehabilitation, per The Salt Lake Tribune.

A statement issued by his former team on Wednesday confirmed Bradley's condition and said that he plans to make good of his bad fortune by using it as a foundation from which to promote bicycle safety.

The Dallas Mavericks have issued a press release on behalf of former Maverick Shawn Bradley as well as statements from Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson. pic.twitter.com/F9fCtlZ1zJ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 17, 2021

"With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits," the Mavericks' statement read.

"He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety."

The team's billionaire owner Mark Cuban also spoke of his sadness at the news and confirmed that Bradley will always remain an integral part of the Mavericks franchise.

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident," said Cuban.

"Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."

Bradley entered the league as the number two pick in the 1993 NBA Draft after a successful college career with Brigham Young University, after which he served a two-year church mission before embarking on his NBA journey.

His former college also issued a statement offering well-wishes to their former standout, saying that they wrote of their "heartfelt sympathies" towards Bradley and his family.

"We were devastated to learn of Shawn’s injury and join with all of Cougar Nation in thoughts and prayers for the Bradley family during this difficult time," they said.

"We admire Shawn for his positive attitude through this and his desire to use his platform to promote bike safety."