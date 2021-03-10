‘I have a lot of messages’: UFC fighter Maryna ‘Iron Lady‘ Moroz sprawls in bikini on sports car bonnet as she unveils ‘hot’ site

UFC fighter Maryna ‘Iron Lady‘ Moroz has apologized to fawning fans after breaking off from replying to messages because of her MMA training, winning a deluge of new admirers after launching a fan site with a racey photoshoot.

Flyweight Moroz announced her new modeling site, which offers fans the chance to subscribe for $9.99 a month or send her a "tip", by draping herself over the front of a sports car in a pose that left little to the imagination.

The Ukrainiain, who has gone the distance in seven fights and won four of them since her spectacular Performance of the Night submission of Joanne Calderwood on her UFC debut in 2015, will have been out of the octagon for a year on Sunday – and she has now turned to another source of income that makes the most of her ripped figure and sizeable fanbase.

"These are really hot videos and pictures," the 29-year-old explained to her following of almost 74,000 on Instagram, adding that she would "never post the same" photos on the free platform.

"I hope you will be happy with them. I have a lot of messages and new followers. Thank you very much for following and supporting me, it helps me a lot.

"I am so happy and I hope you enjoy my account. I will try to make more videos, stories and pictures."

Ahead of her next fight on June 5, multi-talented Moroz has interspersed clips of her training with fashion and modeling photos, as well as insights into the life of an MMA fighter including close-ups of injuries.

Her one immediate concern about her new business venture appeared to be finding the time to respond to people eager to correspond with the former professional boxer.

"I will try to answer all of the messages from people who write to me from my website and Instagram," she promised.

"I need to train, so guys, if I don't answer, I'm sorry but I will answer later. I've just started to learn more English and it's a little bit hard for me, but I love it."