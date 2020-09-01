'Do you like girls with muscles?' UFC starlet Maryna 'Iron Lady' Moroz shows off physique in Instagram clip (VIDEO)

She might not be the biggest name in the UFC's women's flyweight division, but Maryna "Iron Lady" Moroz is certainly attracting some attention as she awaits her next fighting assignment.

Moroz moved up from strawweight to flyweight last year after suffering a pair of back-to-back losses and instantly recapured her best form as she defeated Sabina Mazo and Mayra Bueno Silva to announce herself as a legitimate threat in the UFC's women's 125-pound division.

And it seems the Ukrainian is enjoying life as a flyweight, with her most recent Instagram post showing off her impressive between-fights physique.

"Guys, do you like girls with muscles?" she playfully wrote alongside a video of her flexing in front of the camera.

The post attracted a host of complimentary replies, as the fighter, who remains largely under the radar in the UFC, has found herself receiving plenty of attention for her recent social media posts.

Inside the cage, Moroz has the potential to be a threat to the division's best at 125 pounds. She made her UFC debut in Krakow, Poland in 2015 and sprung a huge shock by submitting Scotland's Joanne Calderwood.

Since then, Moroz has struggled to maintain consistent form, but may just have turned a corner since her move up to flyweight.

She was due to face Montana De La Rosa this coming weekend at UFC Vegas 9, but her fight was removed from the card after Moroz was unable to secure a visa to travel from Ukraine to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, possibly seeing how being more "out there" on social media has helped some female fighters' careers, it's possible we'll be seeing Moroz more often on the 'Gram in the coming months as she awaits an alternative booking, potentially on "UFC Fight Island" in October.