Georgina Rodriguez felt ‘ashamed’ to work out in front of Ronaldo... and says star ‘isn’t a ray of sunshine’ after defeats

Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on life with Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting that the Juventus star isn’t “a ray of sunshine” after suffering defeats and saying she used to feel “ashamed” to work out in front of her lover.

Spanish stunner Rodriguez and Ronaldo began dating in 2016 and have a daughter together, Alana Martina, as well as raising Ronaldo’s three other children, Cristiano Jr, Mateo and Eva Maria.

Rodriguez is a bona fide superstar in her own right, boasting an array of modeling and sponsorship deals and an army of 23.8 million followers on Instagram.

Gracing the cover of Italian magazine Sportweek in a black bikini this weekend, the 27-year-old bombshell spoke on what life was like with Ronaldo and their young family in Turin, where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to star with Juventus.

“We have a house with the garden, where our children can play. We don't miss anything. People from Turin like us and I am happy here,” Rodriguez said.

“Of course, we can’t go shopping, but thanks to the protective mask, we’ve managed to escape sometimes. A few years ago we even went to the cinema.

"He's a super dad and the best husband I could dream of."

Rodriguez admitted, though, that being Cristiano Ronaldo meant he couldn't always do odd jobs around the house which others might be able to.

"Changing a light bulb in our house is impossible, we have such high ceilings. If you were Cristiano Ronaldo, would you change a light bulb six feet above the ground? Better not," Rodriguez said.

"Take care of yourself and dedicate yourself to being the best at what you do. It's only fair that he's focused on his great passion. The rest, I'll take care of it. I make everything work."

Ronaldo is famous for his obsession to stay in top shape, which is credited with his longevity and continued success at the age of 36.

Rodriguez has been filmed working out alone or alongside the star, but admitted that initially it had been intimidating exercising next to him.

“I learned a lot from him. He helps, teaches and motivates me,” Rodriguez said.

“At first I was ashamed to train close to him. He is still Cristiano Ronaldo. But then everything changed. He is my inspiration and my great love.”

The model revealed that Ronaldo – perhaps unsurprisingly given his relentless will to win – did not take defeat kindly.

“If a match did not go well, he isn’t a ray of sunshine. However, he knows how football is. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

“You have to accept it and always try to improve. He completely surprised and conquered me. He is self-critical, responsible and loves what he does. The perfect mix.”

Ronaldo’s mood may not have been the best on Saturday night as his goal failed to help Juventus to victory at Serie A rivals Verona.

The Portuguese star’s finish on 49 minutes – his 19th league goal of the season – wasn’t enough as Verona struck back through Antonin Barak, denting Juve’s title challenge.

Andrea Pirlo’s team are chasing a 10th straight Serie A title, but find themselves third in the table, seven points adrift of leaders Inter Milan before the start of play on Sunday.