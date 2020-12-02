‘Let me get it off’: UFC babe Jedrzejczyk thrills pornstar Lust as ex-champ poses on Mexico getaway with Brazilian jiu-jitsu queen

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the ex-UFC champion known for her bravery during bruising scraps, has exchanged flirty comments with pornstar Kendra Lust after sharing scantily-clad snaps from a trip to Mexico with a fellow female fighter.

Polish pounder Jedrzejczyk has indulged her passion for travel by heading to Mexico, where she has modeled on Instagram and shared idyllic shots of herself drinking from coconuts and lying in hammocks in swimwear.

The former strawweight title holder ran on the beach, offered her following of 1.8 million lifestyle tips and suggested that her traveling companion, five-time jiu-jitsu world champion Gezary Matuda should be given a modeling contract as she took a photo of her posing for the camera.

Adult film star and UFC lover Kendra Lust saucily suggested she wanted to become physical with Jedrzejczyk as she complimented a photo in which the 33-year-old looked back at the camera by the shore.

"Got some sand on your butt," said the performer, who has previously offered to corner UFC fighter Mike Perry and publicly sent birthday wishes to Premier League footballer James Rodriguez.

"Let me get it off," she added with a wink, causing Jedrzejczyk to reply "can you help?" after Lust had concluded: "Looking great, babe."

Jedrzejczyk took the trip at the end of a year that she began with a bruising counter in March, when she narrowly failed to dethrone current strawweight queen Zhang Weili, losing a split decision and hitting the headlines for a huge hematoma on her face.

Chinese champion Weili revealed that Jedrzejczyk had "cried for hours" while the respectful pair were being treated in hospital after their punishing bout, although her victim was discharged without significant injuries despite the grotesque swelling to her head.

With that trauma eight months behind her, Jedrzejczyk filmed herself heading to a temple along sandy roads, eating a colorful variety of food and drink and taking part in photoshoots with her "Brazilian friend".

"All I need every morning is coffee, a great view and good attitude I wake up with," she told her fans. "Life is all about simple things."

35-year-old Matuda, who describes her profession as "choking people for fun", told her fanbase of more than 172,000 that she had found "peace of mind" as she sank to her knees at the edge of the sea.

"We need [her] to sign with a good bikini or underwear company," said Jedrzejczyk. "Anybody?"

Bellator MMA pin-up Valerie Loureda exchanged heart emojis with Jedrzejczyk under her photos, and UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich, who has just released her 2021 calendar featuring numerous shots of herself in similar scenarios on beaches, told her: "Wow."