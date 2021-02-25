‘WTF is he wearing?!’ Man City boss Pep Guardiola trolled for ugly fashion faux pas in Champions League clash

Pep Guardiola’s fashion choices were called into question yet again over an odd coat selection, but the Manchester City manager still watched his team pick up a stylish win to take control in their Champions League last-16 tie.

City rolled over Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in their first leg match in Budapest on Wednesday night, earning Guardiola’s men a record-extending 19th straight victory in all competitions.

More plaudits flowed in for City – who beat their German opposition at the Puskas Arena thanks to a goal in each half from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus – but attention was also focused on Guardiola’s sartorial selections on the touchline.

Fans initially appeared impressed by the stylish dark coat the Spaniard had chosen to take in the action – only for the 50-year-old to turn around and reveal a huge Manchester City crest on the back of it.

Pep Guardiola's coat is so bad that Juanma Lillo's eyes have popped out their sockets. pic.twitter.com/S9VAayV1aB — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 24, 2021

The look appeared to get a firm thumbs-down from the fashionistas on Twitter…

WTAF is that coat Guardiola is wearing? What’s the badge on the back of it that huge for? ... and why ? And who designed it 🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Liam (@nattam_sayin) February 24, 2021

Guardiola's new coat with a MASSIVE City crest is an entry for the Coat Crimes division of @KitCrimes. #BMGMCIpic.twitter.com/zCkUseILBh — Kit Crimes ⚽️ (@KitCrimes) February 24, 2021

Guardiola’s coat 😂😂😂. Looks like a smart tailored turnout from the front, then he turns around pic.twitter.com/0jAKcML2Q8 — Tick Tock (@BlackScarfAFC) February 24, 2021

Guardiola later removed the offending item – which by that point was even a talking point by pundits.

"Can you sugar coat that?" 😏Pep Guardiola's jacket choice this evening certainly raised eyebrows in the studio 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tv1tX0N21B — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2021

Guardiola’s team were far more slick on the pitch as the Champions League favorites continue their assault for titles on four fronts.

"In general, we controlled the game. Unfortunately we were not clinical enough up front," Guardiola later told BT Sport.

"That is something we have to improve in this competition. Up front we have to be more clinical. In this competition you have to be perfect to make sure you go through."

His coat choice, meanwhile, is the second time in as many weeks that Guardiola has made headlines for this touchline attire.

Guardiola was widely praised for donning a hoodie bearing the name of Spanish NGO Open Arms – which is committed to search-and-rescue at sea and saving migrants traveling to Europe – during City’s Premier League win at Arsenal over the weekend.

On that occasion though, some had questioned whether Guardiola would be forced to stop wearing the item due to any potential “political” message – leading to prominent BBC and BT Sport pundit Gary Lineker to weigh in.