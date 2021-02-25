 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘WTF is he wearing?!’ Man City boss Pep Guardiola trolled for ugly fashion faux pas in Champions League clash

25 Feb, 2021 10:45
Guardiola's fashion choices raised eyebrows. © AFP / Twitter
Pep Guardiola’s fashion choices were called into question yet again over an odd coat selection, but the Manchester City manager still watched his team pick up a stylish win to take control in their Champions League last-16 tie.

City rolled over Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in their first leg match in Budapest on Wednesday night, earning Guardiola’s men a record-extending 19th straight victory in all competitions.

More plaudits flowed in for City – who beat their German opposition at the Puskas Arena thanks to a goal in each half from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus – but attention was also focused on Guardiola’s sartorial selections on the touchline. 

Fans initially appeared impressed by the stylish dark coat the Spaniard had chosen to take in the action – only for the 50-year-old to turn around and reveal a huge Manchester City crest on the back of it.

The look appeared to get a firm thumbs-down from the fashionistas on Twitter…

Guardiola later removed the offending item – which by that point was even a talking point by pundits.

Guardiola’s team were far more slick on the pitch as the Champions League favorites continue their assault for titles on four fronts.

"In general, we controlled the game. Unfortunately we were not clinical enough up front," Guardiola later told BT Sport.

"That is something we have to improve in this competition. Up front we have to be more clinical. In this competition you have to be perfect to make sure you go through."

RT
Guardiola saw his team win yet again to take control in their Champions League tie. © Reuters

His coat choice, meanwhile, is the second time in as many weeks that Guardiola has made headlines for this touchline attire.

Guardiola was widely praised for donning a hoodie bearing the name of Spanish NGO Open Arms – which is committed to search-and-rescue at sea and saving migrants traveling to Europe – during City’s Premier League win at Arsenal over the weekend.

RT
Guardiola wore an Open Arms hoodie at the weekend. © Reuters

On that occasion though, some had questioned whether Guardiola would be forced to stop wearing the item due to any potential “political” message – leading to prominent BBC and BT Sport pundit Gary Lineker to weigh in.

Also on rt.com Open garms: Woke hero Gary Lineker wades in to back BBC paymasters in row over Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s migrant boat support

