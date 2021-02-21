 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘He’s a monster!’: Fans hail heroics of West Ham’s Soucek as he suffers GRUESOME gash – but plays on anyway (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

21 Feb, 2021 17:28
Football star Tomas Soucek picked up an injury for West Ham against Tottenham in the Premier League © Neil Hall / Reuters | © Twitter / grebby
West Ham fans are hailing Tomas Soucek's heroics after he suffered a grisly head wound while defending his goal in Sunday's fixture with Tottenham – only to spring to his feet to defend a shot from Harry Kane just seconds later.

The Hammers are well-known for their claret and blue kits, but this time the claret was displayed across the forehead of Czech international Soucek after a nasty clash of heads with Spurs' Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez opened a sizeable wound which left blood streaming down the 25-year-old defensive midfielder's face.

Many – or even most – Premier League players might take this opportunity to hit the deck and perform a few barrel rolls across the turf for good measure.

But Soucek appears to be bred from different stock, immediately getting back into position to attempt to block a Harry Kane shot as the England captain threatened to pop up amid uncertainty in the West Ham penalty area.

Warning: images and videos contain blood

Only when the danger was cleared did Soucek take a knee and await treatment on the pitch. 

Once medics arrived, they struggled to stem the flow of blood from Soucek's head and were forced to rush him to the dressing room to hastily apply stitches.

In all, the horrendous gash resulted in him being off the pitch for just seven minutes before he returned to bolster West Ham's rearguard. 

"Soucek getting up to block the shot after his head has just been opened up is everything I want to see in a footballer," said former pro Jamie O'Hara to talkSPORT of Soucek's on-field heroics, while former Hammer Trevor Sinclair agreed, writing on Twitter: "Soucek’s reaction to block the shot after he won the header and got butted in the head is magnificent."

In the end, Soucek's never-say-die attitude on the field paid off, with West Ham claiming a famous 2-1 win against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham as pressure amps up on the Portuguese boss.

Mourinho has now lost four of his last five Premier League fixtures and overseen Tottenham's recent elimination from the FA Cup at the hands of Everton.

