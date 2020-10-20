Horror tackle: Brazilian footballer left with blood-soaked shorts after suffering gruesome testicle injury (VIDEO)

Flamengo defender Gustavo Henrique was on the receiving end of a nightmare injury on Sunday after an injury to his testicles left him bleeding through his shorts.

The center-back was said to be accidentally stamped on by a Corinthians player during the first half of their clash in Sao Paulo.

After he began bleeding, the 27-year-old was ordered off the pitch by the referee so he could change into fresh shorts.

Henrique did return to the field for several minutes in an impressive attempt to play through the pain.

However, he evidently struggled and was brought off by manager Domenec Torrent in the 39th minute for Gabriel Noga so he could receive medical treatment on his injury.

Unsurprisingly, the player looked to be in a great deal of discomfort as he trudged off the pitch.

Fans reacted to the horrifying injury on Twitter, with one writing: “All men felt this.”

“THIS HURTS TO LOOK AT,” another exclaimed, while others wished the player a speedy recovery.

“This is bad,” one Twitter user said. “Hope he gets well soon man.”

Flamengo’s medical staff managed to stop the bleeding, but they’re said to be closely monitoring the injury.

It may have come as some small comfort to Henrique that his teammates - who were 1-0 up when he went off thanks to Everton Ribeiro’s opener - went on to win the match 5-1.

Flamengo face Junior FC on Wednesday in the final group game of their Copa Libertadores campaign before taking on Internacional in a crunch clash on Sunday, so they’ll be hoping to have Henrique back in action as soon as possible.

The two sides are level on 34 points atop Brazil’s Serie A after 17 matches, with Inter narrowly ahead on goal difference.