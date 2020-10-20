'10,000 messages in 5 minutes': Brazil ace Richarlison pleads with fans to stop calling after Neymar reveals Everton star's number

Everton star Richarlison had Neymar to thank when he received 10,000 unsolicited WhatsApp messages on Sunday after his Brazil teammate accidentally revealed his phone number online.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was streaming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Twitch when he took a break from the game to call Richarlison, and he made the mistake of flashing his phone at the camera whilst it was ringing.

Neymar showed Richarlison number pic.twitter.com/3irTbufSwa — 𝐄𝐥 𝐍𝐢𝐍𝐎𓆀 (@Mizoelnino) October 18, 2020

“What happened yesterday? That was a real flying tackle”Neymar asked of the 23-year-old, who was sent off in the Toffees’ 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday for a late challenge on Thiago Alcantara.

Laughing, Neymar said: “I think I’ve just shown your number without meaning to. I swear it was an accident.”

“We’re online. Give a wave,” he said. “You’re going to have to change your number now.”

Richarlison urged fans not to contact him.

“Hey guys, whoever calls me is going to be blocked, don’t call me,” he said.

The Everton player’s request fell on deaf ears, however, as he subsequently revealed on Twitter.

He sarcastically described the PSG sensation as a “genius” in one tweet, before adding in another: “In five minutes I’ve already had 10,000 messages. Thanks Neymar.”

Obrigado @neymar você é um gênio 🧐😏 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 18, 2020

5 minutos e já tem mais de 10 mil msgs🤦🏽‍♂️ obrigado @neymarjr — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 18, 2020

Richarlison’s red card earned him a three-match ban, so he’ll miss the Toffees’ clashes with Southampton, Newcastle United and Manchester United in the coming weeks.

With an international break also looming in November he’ll be out of action at Everton for over a month, so he’ll have plenty of time to get himself a new phone.