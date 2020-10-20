 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'10,000 messages in 5 minutes': Brazil ace Richarlison pleads with fans to stop calling after Neymar reveals Everton star's number

20 Oct, 2020 12:13
Get short URL
'10,000 messages in 5 minutes': Brazil ace Richarlison pleads with fans to stop calling after Neymar reveals Everton star's number
Neymar caused bother for Brazil teammate Richarlison. © Reuters
Everton star Richarlison had Neymar to thank when he received 10,000 unsolicited WhatsApp messages on Sunday after his Brazil teammate accidentally revealed his phone number online.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was streaming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Twitch when he took a break from the game to call Richarlison, and he made the mistake of flashing his phone at the camera whilst it was ringing.

“What happened yesterday? That was a real flying tackle”Neymar asked of the 23-year-old, who was sent off in the Toffees’ 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday for a late challenge on Thiago Alcantara.

Laughing, Neymar said: “I think I’ve just shown your number without meaning to. I swear it was an accident.”

“We’re online. Give a wave,” he said. “You’re going to have to change your number now.”

RT
Neymar landed his friend in all sorts of bother with the gaffe. © Reuters

Richarlison urged fans not to contact him.

“Hey guys, whoever calls me is going to be blocked, don’t call me,” he said.

The Everton player’s request fell on deaf ears, however, as he subsequently revealed on Twitter.

He sarcastically described the PSG sensation as a “genius” in one tweet, before adding in another: “In five minutes I’ve already had 10,000 messages. Thanks Neymar.”

Richarlison’s red card earned him a three-match ban, so he’ll miss the Toffees’ clashes with Southampton, Newcastle United and Manchester United in the coming weeks.

With an international break also looming in November he’ll be out of action at Everton for over a month, so he’ll have plenty of time to get himself a new phone.

Also on rt.com 'He's not dead': Message book for injured Liverpool star Van Dijk taken down after being ridiculed by rival fans

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies