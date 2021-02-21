Lost in translation? England ace Jadon Sancho bizarrely speaks in faux GERMAN accent in interview after Dortmund win (VIDEO)

In-demand England winger Jadon Sancho took a page from the book of compatriots Joey Barton and Steve McClaren by bizarrely speaking in a German accent in an interview with local media following Dortmund's win against Schalke.

Long-term Manchester United target Sancho carved out a piece of Bundesliga history in his side's 4-0 trouncing of their rivals on Saturday, becoming the youngest player - at 20 years, 11 months and 26 days - to score 35 goals in the German top division.

Fellow prodigy Erling Haaland also hit the back of the net twice, including a spectacular scissor-kick volley which will likely inflate his transfer fee further as the likes of Premier League side Chelsea hover for his signature in the summer.

To some, though, the game was as notable for what happened afterwards than some of the exploits on the pitch.

The very reason the accents are put on are to better integrate with the local people and for them to hear you speak in English, just as they would if they were doing so. That is besides being around people who have an accent for some time. — Niall Collins (@kosmos5457) February 21, 2021

My dad worked in Norway and his colleagues understood him better when he spoke with a Norwegian/English tone rather than his typical English regional accent. — Reece Howard (@reecehoward10) February 21, 2021

Speaking to local media alongside Norwegian star Haaland, Sancho - who was born in London - drifted in and out of a strange pan-European accent.

"We know what we're capable of and the recent weeks haven't been so good," Sancho said in his unusual brogue.

"We haven't got the results we wanted but I think we showed the fans in the last two games that we're still fighting and it's not over until the end. We just keep working on the pitch, week in and week out."

Remembering the time Joey Barton started speaking way a French accent pic.twitter.com/r0GZFPUpE7 — Higgy (@WattyNoDaeThat) February 21, 2021

Never forget Steve McClaren putting on the worst Dutch accent you’ve ever heard for absolutely no reason after being appointed manager of Twente. pic.twitter.com/lmKomWr4uJ — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 22, 2019

The clip reminded some fans on social media of a another incident involving now-retired former England international Joey Barton, who adopted a similar tongue while speaking to the media during his brief spell in Ligue 1 with Marseille.

Ex-England boss Steve McClaren was also mocked online for a bizarre accent he adopted while speaking to Dutch reporters during his stint in the Eredivisie with FC Twente.

And the clip apparently hit close to home for the controversial Barton, who retweeted Sancho's clip, saying: "Don't worry, [Jadon]. Happens to the best of us!"