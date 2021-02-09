'Wear your vulnerability like a crown': UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha again strips down to send inspirational message (PHOTOS)

Top-ranked UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha has again stripped naked to spread a message of positivity, telling her near one million followers on Instagram to "wear your vulnerability like a crown".

The Brazilian strawweight bared her body and tattoos in a photoshoot with the caption: "Wear your vulnerability like a crown. Weather [sic] it is made of thorns or wildflowers," alongside the Portuguese equivalent.

The number 15 pound for pound UFC women's fighter posted her first snap of a series of pictures from a naked photoshoot at the end of last month, pondering the notion of 'freedom'.

"To know yourself so well that the reflection from the mirror of others are completely inconsequential. That is freedom," she wrote.

Seven-time BJJ world champion Gadelha is currently recovering from injury and only her second loss in almost two years, having lost by decision to Yan Xiaonan in November.

The winner of the UFC's first ever women's strawweight clash, in 2014, Gadelha had knee surgery in January and promised her fans she would return to the octagon soon.