 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Wear your vulnerability like a crown': UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha again strips down to send inspirational message (PHOTOS)

9 Feb, 2021 13:28
Get short URL
'Wear your vulnerability like a crown': UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha again strips down to send inspirational message (PHOTOS)
Reuters / Tom Szczerbowski (left); Instagram / Claudia Gadelha (right)
Top-ranked UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha has again stripped naked to spread a message of positivity, telling her near one million followers on Instagram to "wear your vulnerability like a crown".

READ MORE: ‘That is freedom’: UFC stunner Claudia Gadelha shows off snap from naked photoshoot as star stays fit during layoff from action

The Brazilian strawweight bared her body and tattoos in a photoshoot with the caption: "Wear your vulnerability like a crown. Weather [sic] it is made of thorns or wildflowers," alongside the Portuguese equivalent.

The number 15 pound for pound UFC women's fighter posted her first snap of a series of pictures from a naked photoshoot at the end of last month, pondering the notion of 'freedom'.

"To know yourself so well that the reflection from the mirror of others are completely inconsequential. That is freedom," she wrote.

Seven-time BJJ world champion Gadelha is currently recovering from injury and only her second loss in almost two years, having lost by decision to Yan Xiaonan in November.

The winner of the UFC's first ever women's strawweight clash, in 2014, Gadelha had knee surgery in January and promised her fans she would return to the octagon soon.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies