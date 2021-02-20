‘Getting aHEAD of themselves’: Embarrassment as Djokovic racket sponsor congratulates him on Australian Open win BEFORE final
In an email, Head congratulated the Serbian star on claiming his ninth title in Melbourne despite the fact that the game hasn’t taken place yet.
“Congratulations Novak. Relentless speed. Record-breaking 9 time Australian Open champion,” read the message, which was shared on Twitter by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg.
HEAD getting aHEAD of themselves... #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/hJSxPaQuC2— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 19, 2021
The brand’s confidence is quite understandable because Djokovic has won eight Australian Open trophies, never losing a final.
However, Sunday's opponent Medvedev is on a remarkable 20-match winning streak and is widely tipped to upset the world number one.
After realizing its mistake, Head sent a follow-up email wishing the player the best of luck in the title decider.
“Oops – we got ahead of ourselves!” the apologetic message read. “What we meant to say is... Good luck Novak in the 2021 Australian Open Final.”
The final is set to take place on Sunday with Medvedev vying for his maiden Grand Slam title.
Last night the sole remaining #AO2021 final ticket was claimed as @DaniilMedwed booked a date with @DjokerNole at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 🏆How Day 1️⃣2️⃣ of the #AusOpen went down 👇https://t.co/4cHHws1zi4— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 19, 2021
Djokovic, who is eyeing his 18th Grand Slam, leads their head-to-head meetings 4-3, but Medvedev has won three of their past four meetings and is eyeing a chance to level the scores on Sunday.Also on rt.com Defiant Novak Djokovic is unbeaten in Australian Open finals… but Daniil Medvedev MUST start as favorite in Sunday’s showdown