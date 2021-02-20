Mayweather protege Gervonta Davis named as driver in hit-and-run which injured three people

Undefeated boxer and Floyd Mayweather protege, Gervonta Davis, has been identified by police as the driver of a car involved in a November hit-and-run incident in Baltimore in which three people were injured.

According to a now unredacted police rerport, two-division champion Davis was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV which contained two other passengers when he ran through a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara at around 1.53am local time on November 5. All three subsequently fled the scene on foot.

Davis, whom the police report alleges as "at fault" for the accident, was identified by eyewitnesses and surveillance footage which captured the incident.

Police say that the Toyota car was "destroyed" due to the crash which left one of its passengers with a suspected serious injury. Two others were suspected of having minor injuries, while a fourth had what police called a "possible injury". The passengers, who were all aged between 18 and 20, were taken to the city's University Hospital for medical treatment.

"The investigation into the hit-and-run accident is still ongoing," said Lindsey Eldridge, the Baltimore police department’s chief spokesperson. "The department has turned over findings to the state’s attorney’s office, and we are working closely to gather and determine any charges that may be pending as a result of this incident."

The crash came just five days after Davis, 26, improved his professional record to an impressive 24-0 with a sixth-round knockout of Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz in a fight which marked Davis' debut as a pay-per-view headline attraction - a move which represented the fighter's emergence as a true box office commodity.

According to fliers posted online, Davis was scheduled to attend a post-fight celebration on the night of the accident at a nightclub venue around half-a-mile from the crash site.

The police report also indicated that Davis was "possibly injured" following the incident. The boxer detailed in a social media post on February 2 that he was recovering from a hand injury which he said he received during a sparring session.

Davis has previously come to the attention of police last February when he surrendered to authorities on a charge of simple battery domestic violence when a video circulated on social media appearing to show the boxer choking a female companion at a charity basketball game in Miami. That case is due to come to trial next week.

Davis shot to fame in 2017 when he became the sport's second-youngest world champion when he knocked out Jose Pedraza to win the he IBF junior lightweight title. He has since been linked to a host of money-spinning bouts against the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.