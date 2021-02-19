‘I didn’t look!’ UFC star Woodley jokes with Paige VanZant’s husband after bare-knuckle star’s latest steamy Instagram video

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley joked with Austin Vanderford, husband of Paige VanZant, that he "didn't look" at the bare-knuckle queen's latest risque Instagram video in which she transitions from a robe to a VERY small bikini.

Normal service seems to have resumed for VanZant after suffering defeat to Britain Hart in her recent Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated stunner clearly hasn't let the result get her down after posting one of her most suggestive clips to date to her more than 2.7 million Instagram followers - drawing an hilarious reaction from former welterweight champion Woodley in the process.

The video shows the fighter known as "12 Gauge" posing in front of a mirror in a fight robe before miming a gunshot at the camera. After a quick sleight-of-hand edit, VanZant returns - this time in a skimpy black bikini which will have left very little to the imaginations of her millions of fans worldwide.

One of those fans, though, was apparently quick to avert his gaze.

Tyron Woodley was keen to assure VanZant's husband, Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford, that he was taken by surprise by the video - and that he wasn't intentionally ogling Vanderford's wife (despite, in our estimation at least, that being the sole purpose of the video).

"Austin Vanderford I didn’t look my dog. Didn’t know bang was going to switch to that lol," wrote Woodley in the comment section.

Sure you didn't, Tyron. VanZant's Instagram account has been a central source for steamy pictures of the ex-UFC ace, with the fighter regularly posting semi-nude (and sometimes 'tastefully shot' full-nude shots with certain body parts being obscured) photographs.

But Woodley, who will hope to get his UFC career back on track when he takes on Albert Luque at UFC 260 in March, is sticking to his story - perhaps in case he ever finds himself in the same Bellator weight class as Mr. VanZant.

As for '12 Gauge'? After briefly considering retirement after losing to Hart, VanZant says she is resolved to return to the BKFC ring stronger.

"Last night I told my husband I didn’t want to fight any more. But as soon as the words left my lips I knew that wasn’t true. I’m a fighter. This is what I live for. Losers quit when they fail, winners fail until they succeed," she said after her defeat.