'I don't need a break. Don't worry about me': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defiant despite defeats and tragic loss of mother

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has denied rumours he is ready to quit the Premier League champions despite three straight league defeats and questions over his emotional state after a series of bizarre interviews.

The Reds' late collapsed away to Leicester over the weekend means they are fourth in the table and 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, in what has been a disastrous defence of their first league title in 30 years.

Pundit Roy Keane, who won seven league titles with Manchester United including three in a row from 1999 to 2001, has gone as far as to call Liverpool "bad champions" after their third straight Premier League defeat.

Reporter: Are you conceding the title, Jurgen? 👀Klopp: Yes. I can’t believe it but yes 😳🔗 https://t.co/bEBhdCqNGqpic.twitter.com/6FxCyOSzd5 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) February 13, 2021

The mask has slipped again, Klopp fires more digs at journalists after his team has received yet another porking.Comical how he tells the journo that he should have prepared better for the interview considering it was he who sold Lovren(CB) in the summer with no replacement! https://t.co/eW5GShCRDP — The Everton End (@TheEvertonEnd) February 8, 2021

This man is a sociopath 👍 pic.twitter.com/TDbgevm0Ti — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) February 8, 2021

Klopp was also called out online over a series of blunt interviews in which he appeared angered at the journalists' turn of questioning, which Brough derision from rivals fans. After losing to Manchester City, an emotional Klopp admitted he had conceded the title to the former champions.

Some of Klopp's behaviour has been explained by the tragic passing last month of his 81-year-old mother, Elisabeth, from Covid-19. Klopp was prevented from attending her funeral in his native Germany due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Liverpool fans have come out in support of their manager by hanging a banner that reads 'Jurgen Klopp You'll Never Walk Alone' outside Anfield, but the 53-year-old has denied he needs people to worry for him.

"Did I get the sack [fired] or did I leave by myself? I do not need a break," said Klopp, BBC Sport reported. "The banner is nice but not necessary. I don't feel I need special support at the moment.

"The last thing I want to do is talk about private things in a news conference but, privately, we had a tough time. We always deal with it as a family, 100%."

Liverpool will be afforded a break from their Premier League woes when they play RB Leipzig on Tuesday as Champions League action returns, before a crunch Merseyside derby with Everton at the weekend.