'Would you like FIRES with that?' Rain forces Daytona driver to McDonald's Drive Thru for his team before chaotic, fireball crash

A Daytona 500 race truncated by an hours-long rain delay prompted driver Ross Chastain to take a break from the 500-mile long NASCAR Cup Series event to visit the McDonald's Drive-Thru for his team.

READ MORE: Mr Motivator: New footage shows UFC king Khabib Nurmagomedov offering advice as Eagle FC MMA fighter hails ‘big brother’ (VIDEO)

When rain brought a halt to proceedings at the Daytona International Speedway, Chastain, in 13th position in the race, pulled up at a Maccie D's to get a few burgers for his entire 42-man crew.

.@RossChastain out here in the drive thru ordering @McDonalds for the entire 42 team during this rain delay 😂🍟#NASCAR | #DAYTONA500pic.twitter.com/Gt3Z47leJs — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) February 14, 2021

Coincidentally, or rather not-so-coincidentally, McDonald's sponsor Chastain's Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 Chevrolet, which would have made for a savvy marketing ploy.

Chastain's pit-stop was before a chaotic final-lap crash saw the race's leaders wiped out and saw Michael McDowell steal through and seal his first Daytona 500 win in 14 seasons.