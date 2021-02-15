'Would you like FIRES with that?' Rain forces Daytona driver to McDonald's Drive Thru for his team before chaotic, fireball crash
When rain brought a halt to proceedings at the Daytona International Speedway, Chastain, in 13th position in the race, pulled up at a Maccie D's to get a few burgers for his entire 42-man crew.
.@RossChastain out here in the drive thru ordering @McDonalds for the entire 42 team during this rain delay 😂🍟#NASCAR | #DAYTONA500pic.twitter.com/Gt3Z47leJs— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) February 14, 2021
Rain delays 🙃 pic.twitter.com/NKvngAEj1b— Marissa Briscoe (@MarissaBriscoe_) February 14, 2021
Coincidentally, or rather not-so-coincidentally, McDonald's sponsor Chastain's Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 Chevrolet, which would have made for a savvy marketing ploy.
Chastain's pit-stop was before a chaotic final-lap crash saw the race's leaders wiped out and saw Michael McDowell steal through and seal his first Daytona 500 win in 14 seasons.