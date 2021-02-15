 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Would you like FIRES with that?' Rain forces Daytona driver to McDonald's Drive Thru for his team before chaotic, fireball crash

15 Feb, 2021 10:52
A Daytona 500 race truncated by an hours-long rain delay prompted driver Ross Chastain to take a break from the 500-mile long NASCAR Cup Series event to visit the McDonald's Drive-Thru for his team.

When rain brought a halt to proceedings at the Daytona International Speedway, Chastain, in 13th position in the race, pulled up at a Maccie D's to get a few burgers for his entire 42-man crew.

Coincidentally, or rather not-so-coincidentally, McDonald's sponsor Chastain's Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 Chevrolet, which would have made for a savvy marketing ploy.

Chastain's pit-stop was before a chaotic final-lap crash saw the race's leaders wiped out and saw Michael McDowell steal through and seal his first Daytona 500 win in 14 seasons.

