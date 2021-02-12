 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

OFF! Khamzat Chimaev-Leon Edwards canceled for THIRD TIME due to lingering effects of Covid-19

12 Feb, 2021 06:57
Get short URL
OFF! Khamzat Chimaev-Leon Edwards canceled for THIRD TIME due to lingering effects of Covid-19
Khamzat Chimaev versus Leon Edwards is off - Getty Images / Josh Hedges (left); Getty Images / Chris Unger (right)
Khamzat Chimaev's scheduled UFC Fight Night main event bout against Leon Edwards on March 13 is off due to the lingering effects of Covid-19 suffered by the Russian-born Swedish fighter.

There was no third time lucky for one of the most hotly anticipated fights in the promotion. UFC chief Dana White said Edwards will still fight, with a change of opponent.

Edwards was first scheduled to fight one of the most talked-about up-and-comers in the UFC back in December, but the  Jamaican-born British fighter contracted coronavirus.

It was re-booked for a month later, but then the undefeated 9-0 Chimaev himself contracted the disease, and the Chechen-born welterweight is still recovering from its effects.

Edwards has been prevented from capitalising on an eight-fight win streak due to the disease, but has been promised a new opponent for March 13.

Also on rt.com Khamzat Chimaev ANNIHILATES heavy bag in frightening footage – as UFC rival claims he’ll ‘slap him on sight’ over insults (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies