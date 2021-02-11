‘Ultimate flex right there’: Super Bowl icon Tom Brady THROWS Lombardi Trophy across Tampa river amid wild celebrations (VIDEO)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to have relaxed his famously strict 'TB12 Diet' as he celebrated winning his SEVENTH Super Bowl by throwing the famous Lombardi Trophy to teammates across the Hillsborough River.

NFL GOAT Brady, 43, continues to defy age on the football field, last weekend cementing his legendary status even further by dethroning the reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs to bring instant success to the team he joined after two decades of unprecedented success with Bill Belichick's New England Patriots.

Brady, the oldest quarterback to ever lead his team to a Super Bowl, pays meticulous attention to his diet as detailed in his 2017 book 'The TB12 Method' in order to help prolong his playing career but even the great Brady seems to have allowed himself a 'cheat day' as he celebrated the win in downtown Tampa, and apparently with more than a few drinks on hand.

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be... pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

GUYS @TomBrady JUST THREW THE LOMBARDI TROPHY ACROSS THE WSTER!!! pic.twitter.com/vTKo9bwF5J — Whitney Holtzman (@WHoltzman) February 10, 2021

Various footage shot from the celebrations shows an apparently inebriated Brady staggering as he was helped to walk in between different sections of the party, while another video shows the sure-handed quarterback THROWING the world famous Vince Lombardi trophy from one boat to another in a risky move which could potentially have left the 54-year-old silverware plummeting to the bed of the Hillsborough River.

Ultimate flex right there...But he forgot he isn’t in New England anymore. Trophy’s mean more in Tampa — sports talk (@rsandns) February 10, 2021

Someone brought an actual live goat to this boat parade. I guess we now have to call it a GOAT parade. pic.twitter.com/W89IApIio0 — Whitney Holtzman (@WHoltzman) February 10, 2021

If there's going to be one man to pull off such a move though, Tom Brady is that guy. The legendary signal-caller's win last weekend means that he now owns more Super Bowl titles not just than any other player in NFL history, but also any other TEAM in NFL history.

Brady's famous tandem with tight end Rob Gronkowski - another veteran who was transplanted from New England to Tampa Bay - again came good at Super Bowl LV, with the duo combining for two touchdowns in Tampa's 31-9 win.

It was a game billed as the battle between two generations of quarterbacks, with Brady pitted against the player many see as his successor: Patrick Mahomes. However, former NFL MVP Mahomes was kept in check by a miserly Buccaneers defence and limited to just 9 points in the game - the first time in his career in which Mahomes hasn't thrown a touchdown in a game.

And if Brady proved that he is the GOAT on the football field against the Chiefs on Sunday, it looks as though he might also be making a late play to rival teammate Gronkowski as the league's biggest partier.