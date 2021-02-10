 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fans attack Errani for using 'evil' drop shots against injured Venus Williams in Aus Open win

10 Feb, 2021 09:39
Sara Errani overcame an injured Venus Williams in Melbourne. © Reuters
Italian ace Sara Errani has become the object of online debate with fans accusing her of bad sportsmanship after she threw in a drop shot against an injured Venus Williams to win her Australian Open match.

Her actions sparked fierce criticism online after fans said it was merciless to make such shots against a player who could barely move on the court.

The 40-year-old Williams, who went into the match with her left knee taped, sprained her ankle towards the end of the first set, which she lost 1-6.

The multiple Grand Slam winner could hardly hold back the tears while limping off the court and onto the bench before calling for medical assistance.

Venus Williams of the U.S. receives medical attention © REUTERS / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

She needed back-to-back medical timeouts to receive treatment for both her right ankle and left knee.

Battling through the pain, Williams returned to the court, visibly hobbling between points. The US tennis legend soldiered on, earning praise from tennis fans and pundits who expressed admiration for her determination and bravery.

Errani eventually won the match 6-1, 6-0, earning her first match point with a drop shot that Williams didn’t even attempt to reach.

Her actions angered Williams’ fans, who thought she could have had more sympathy towards her injured opponent.

I forgot how much I HATE Sara Errani’s game,” one user fumed.

The drop shot from Errani irritated me,” another person said.

Errani - you ass with that drop shot!” another comment read.

"The drop shot is a smart shot from Errani, but..."

"Errani still managing to lose the points, even though Venus can hardly move. Errani drop shot next point, evil but [hey] it's tennis"

Errani progressed to the third round, where she will face Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan.

