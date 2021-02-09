 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Their tournament is sh*tty’: Beaten Frenchman Benoit blasts Australian Open’s strict quarantine rules after 1st-round defeat

9 Feb, 2021 13:32
Get short URL
‘Their tournament is sh*tty’: Beaten Frenchman Benoit blasts Australian Open’s strict quarantine rules after 1st-round defeat
France's Benoit Paire © REUTERS / Kelly Defina
French tennis player Benoit Paire lashed out at the Australian Open authorities for unequally treating participants, calling the competition “sh*tty” after his unexpected first-round exit.

The 25th seed suffered a shocking defeat from Belarus’ Egor Gerasimov on Monday, losing to his lower-ranked and less experienced opponent in four sets 2-6, 6-2, 6-7, 5-7.

READ MORE: ‘All this goes out on the internet’: Azarenka refuses to talk about health problems after struggling to breathe in Aus Open exit

Paire was among the 72 players locked in a strict quarantine for two weeks after positive Covid-19 cases were detected on charter flights to Melbourne.

The Frenchman, who was denied the opportunity to practice over the two-week course, lambasted the organizers for imposing harsh restrictions he hadn’t been warned of.

Their tournament in my opinion is sh*tty,” Paire said. “My game and attitude today were OK, but overall I’m very disappointed by this event. I didn’t sign up for this. I signed for a protocol where I would be able to practice for 14 days.”

We had half-empty planes so you did not come in contact with anyone. And then you have a positive case and everyone is in quarantine. I did not come into contact with any person in the plane and after I went to the hotel on my own,” he added.

The athlete also expressed his anger over privileges provided to top-class players, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who were not forced to stay in a strict lockdown and were allowed to train in Adelaide.

Also on rt.com ‘I'm going to p*ss in a bottle!’ Tennis ace Denis Shapovalov fumes at umpire during toilet break denial at Australian Open (VIDEO)

There was also a positive case on the flight to Adelaide, but there they didn’t have to quarantine,” Paire said.

There should be the same rules for everyone. I do not understand why there is not. It’s not fair for everyone. It’s not fair. It’s a scandal.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies