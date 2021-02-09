Three’s a crowd? PSG star Herrera doubts Messi could link up with Neymar & Mbappe at French giants due to financial fair play

Paris Saint-Germain might struggle to accommodate Lionel Messi in attack alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and still comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, according to midfield ace Ander Herrera.

Messi is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season and is heavily linked to move to either PSG or Manchester City.

In recent weeks the French giants have appeared increasingly vocal about their wishes to sign the 33-year-old Argentine star, with the likes of director Leonardo stating publicly that the club would “reserve” a place at the table for any discussions.

Those kind of comments have earned PSG a public rebuke from Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta as well as manager Ronald Koeman, but it didn’t stop France Football from this week publishing a cover of Messi mocked-up in the colors of the Ligue 1 champions.

However, one man who has cast doubts on a Messi move to Paris – at least while Neymar and Mbappe are still there – is Spanish midfielder Herrera, who joined the French giants from Manchester United in 2019.

"I don't know how Financial Fair Play works, but I doubt it [Messi with Neymar and Mbappe], although I have seen everything in football," the 31-year-old said, Marca reported.

PSG are currently trying to tie down Neymar and Mbappe to new contracts with the pair’s existing deals expiring in 2022.

It was reported last week that Neymar is close to penning a four-year extension to keep him in Paris until 2026, while the mood around Mbappe has also changed after long-held speculation that he could move to Real Madrid.

Neymar, 29, is already among the elite earners in world football, reportedly raking in a staggering €36.8 million ($44 million) a year at the Parc des Princes, while 22-year-old Mbappe is said to pocket €21 million ($25.3 million).

Messi colossal wages at Barcelona were recently leaked to the Spanish press and are potentially said to tally up to an astonishing€138 million a year.

Bringing together three of the world’s best forwards on that kind of money could prove a challenge even for the Qatari-backed PSG, given the need to remain within UEFA’s FFP rules.

Herrera added, however, that he did not want to speculate too much on Messi’s fate as it would be inappropriate.

"When everyone at Barça was talking about Neymar, inside and outside the club, we did not like it,” he said.

"I'm not going to do something that I don't like being done to me. I have a lot of respect for Barca, Messi, his coach and his teammates.

"It is not a strategy. Me, I will not speak about him. I respect those who do it, but I put myself in the shoes of the club in which Messi has evolved.

"If I were I at Barca, I would not like people talking about Messi. It does not seem to me to be a lack of respect, but I will not do it."

Herrera and PSG are preparing to face Messi and Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Nou Camp on Tuesday February 16, with the return leg in Paris on March 10.