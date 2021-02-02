Neymar ‘agrees deal for 4 more years at PSG’ – as star pledges he WILL NEVER stop party lifestyle

Neymar has agreed terms for a four-year contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports, in a step which if confirmed would keep the big-money Brazilian star at the club until 2026.

The 28-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in 2022, but according to reports in his homeland and subsequently ‘confirmed’ in France, he will pen a four-year extension.

🔴 RMC Sport est en mesure de confirmer les informations venant du Brésil. Neymar et le PSG ont trouvé un accord pour une prolongation de contrat de 4 ans. #Mercato — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) February 2, 2021

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in a world-record €222 million deal in the summer of 2017.

He has since helped the club to a hat-trick of Ligue 1 titles and a host of domestic cup success, as well as a maiden appearance in the Champions League final last season.

The Brazilian has netted 83 goals and laid on 46 assists in 101 appearances across all competitions in his PSG career thus far.

Ever since Neymar made the switch to the French capital speculation has followed that he was angling for a return to Barcelona, supposedly unhappy with life in the French league.

However, the Brazilian star has appeared more settled in recent seasons, and now looks to be on the verge of extending his stay.

Neymar is already among the elite earners in world football, reportedly raking in a staggering €36.8 million ($44 million) a year at the Parc des Princes.

Tying Neymar down to a new deal was seen as among the priorities for recently-appointed PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, and he will now hope that French superstar Kylian Mbappe follows suit and extends his deal, also due to expire in the summer of 2022.

The signs could also be good for PSG’s expected bid to lure former Neymar teammate Lionel Messi to the club when his contract runs out at Barcelona at the end of the season.

PSG have made increasingly bold public overtures for the Argentine star in recent weeks, and while they would need to break the bank again to meet Messi’s likely wage demands, the prospect of another link-up with Neymar could prove a decisive factor for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The news of an impending Neymar deal comes three days before the Brazilian star turns 29.

Famous for his playboy lifestyle as well as his footballing skills, Neymar told French station TF1: “So, who doesn't like to party? Everyone likes to have fun.

“I know when I can go, I know when I can do it, when I can't. Contrary to what people think, that I'm immature, that I don't know what I do."

“I've been in football for several years. If you stay 100 percent with your head focused on just playing football, in my opinion, you end up exploding.”

If Neymar’s four-year extension at PSG is confirmed and Messi arrives in the summer, it really will be party time for him and football fans in the French capital.