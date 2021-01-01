‘Low-key dinner at home’: Neymar fires back after claims he flew in models for 500-person New Year extravaganza in Brazil (PHOTOS)

Brazil and PSG superstar Neymar has brushed off claims he hosted a lavish New Year’s bash for hundreds of people, instead sharing pictures of what he called a socially-distanced “low-key” dinner with family and friends.

Neymar had been under fire in his homeland after allegations the 28-year-old forward was hosting an extravagant five-day celebration at a mansion outside Rio de Janeiro, despite the country continuing to grapple with the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were even reports the playboy football star was flying in a bevy of Instagram beauties for the purported mega bash, with a stunning set of influencers sharing pictures of themselves on a Brazilian beach.

Neymar’s legal team had refuted the claims that he was linked to the party being held in the picturesque Costa Verde coastal region of Brazil, saying the event “has nothing to do with” the former Barcelona ace.

Neymar himself has now laughed off the scandal, sharing a series of videos on his Instagram Stories to his 144 million followers of what he described as a modest family gathering on New Year’s Eve.

"Marvelous decoration for this beautiful, low-key little dinner at home, with social distancing," Neymar said, sharing a video of a long table decorated with white flowers, and with an empty chair between each seat for social distancing.

"And it's not for 500 people, OK?" the star added, along with the caption: "Social distancing. Everyone tested."

The footballer also posed with a drink in hand and alongside Brazilian pop star Juliana Gorito as they rang in 2021.

Neymar – who tested positive for Covid-19 back in September – had earlier shared images of himself and his nine-year-old son being tested for the virus, saying it was his “50th test” for the virus.

Reports stated that Neymar had traveled to Santa Catarina state in southern Brazil – around 850km from Rio de Janeiro – to welcome the New Year there.

However, despite the Brazil star’s denials that he was organizing a mammoth festive shindig, state prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro have still opened an investigation into the claims.

Brazil has the second highest death toll from Covid-19 infections in the world, with 195,000 people reportedly killed by the virus.

Neymar is back in his homeland after being sidelined with an ankle injury since December 13, but is expected to return to action with PSG in January.

The French champions are enjoying a brief winter break before resuming their Ligue 1 campaign against St-Etienne on January 6.

The Parisians could have a new manager in place by then, with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino widely tipped to be appointed after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Christmas Eve.