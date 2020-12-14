PSG and Neymar given ‘reassuring news’ after fears star had snapped ankle in horror tackle by fellow Brazilian

Neymar has been handed “reassuring” news about the extent of the injury he sustained in Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Lyon, after initial fears the star had been left with a broken ankle.

The Brazilian was stretchered off in tears in injury time at the Parc de Princes during the 1-0 Ligue 1 loss on Sunday, after a challenge from countryman Thiago Mendes for which the Lyon midfielder was handed a straight red card following a VAR review.

There were concerns that Neymar may have broken a bone, meaning a lengthy spell on the sidelines, although initial reports from PSG are that preliminary tests on the injury have been “reassuring.”

"The clinical and radiological assessment of Neymar, following last night's left ankle sprain, is reassuring. A new update and further examinations will be carried out in 48 hours," the club said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by Le Parisien.

While fans will still anxiously await a precise timeline for the return of the 28-year-old, the early indications at least appear to assuage fears that the Brazilian star could be ruled out for a lengthy period covering PSG’s Champions League last 16 clash against former club Barcelona.

The pair were pitted together in the draw made at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, for a tie which immediately evoked memories of the famous meeting at the same stage of the competition back in 2017, when Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit to win 6-5 on aggregate and pull off one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

Later that year, Neymar would swap Barcelona for Paris in a world record €222 million deal.

Neymar was at the heart of PSG's run all the way to the final of last season’s Champions League, where they were beaten by German powerhouses Bayern Munich.

The French champions are set to meet Barcelona for the first leg of their last 16 tie in February, with the return in Paris being held in March.

Neymar has nine goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, including six strikes in five Champions League games.