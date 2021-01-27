‘Abramovich gives you money and players but isn’t the most patient’ – Klopp weighs in on ‘harsh’ Lampard sacking (VIDEO)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken on Chelsea’s “successful or you are out” mantra after the ruthless sacking of counterpart Frank Lampard by Roman Abramovich this week.

Lampard has already been replaced by German former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who will be in the dugout for the Blues’ crucial Premier League game with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Fellow German Klopp – in whose footsteps Tuchel followed in previous jobs at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund – has weighed in on the cut-throat nature of life as a manager at the London club.

“Obviously two things happened, Frank Lampard lost his job and that's really a tough one to be honest,” Klopp said.

“Chelsea did an incredible job in the transfer market and things like this need time, it's normal.

“It's really harsh to make the decision that early but obviously Mr Abramovich gives you some chances, players, money, but isn't the most patient in the world.”

After contending with a transfer ban during his first season in charge, Lampard was furnished with more than £200 million worth of new talent last summer – including big-money German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Both have failed to fire so far, however, which is seen as a factor in Lampard’s downfall.

Klopp said the 42-year-old former Chelsea midfielder could still look forward to brighter days in management despite the bitter nature of his exit from Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Tuchel becomes the 13th different manager to serve under Roman Abramovich since the Russian oligarch rolled into west London in 2003.

Klopp added the culture at Chelsea under the billionaire was clear.

“How many coaches did Chelsea have in the last 15 years? There you are successful or out, that's the mantra,” the German said.

The Liverpool boss admitted that Tuchel was inheriting a Chelsea squad packed with talent, but added he would not give his countryman advice on adapting to life in England.

"He is a really good manager. I've known him a long time and I respect him a lot. This Chelsea squad is a present – they will be good," Klopp said.

"I will give him no public advice. No advice necessary from my side. I was very lucky at my clubs. Everyone wanted me to do well. I got the time because the owners thought we did the right stuff and knew that it takes time.”

Tuchel takes over after being sacked by French giants PSG in December, despite guiding them to back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and a maiden Champions League final appearance.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Lampard departed with the team on a run of five defeats in their past eight league games.

The Blues legend has garnered widespread sympathy from the managerial fraternity after his sacking, with Jose Mourinho calling it “the brutality of modern football.”

Klopp, meanwhile, is facing his own mini-crisis as Liverpool manager. The Premier League champions lie fifth in the table, seven points off new leaders Manchester City.

The Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United last weekend, and have gone five league games without a win.

Klopp's men next face a tough trip to Mourinho's Tottenham in London on Thursday.