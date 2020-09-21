'Class act!' Liverpool boss Klopp hailed after footage emerges showing him reprimanding own bench for celebrating Chelsea red card

Jurgen Klopp has been praised on social media after footage emerged of the Liverpool boss berating his staff for celebrating on the sidelines as Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen received his marching orders at Stamford Bridge.

Danish defender Christensen was issued with a red card after he brought down Liverpool's Sadio Mane, denying the Senegalese forward a clear goalscoring opportunity in the process, but Klopp was clearly keen for his team to keep their cool in the aftermath of the incident - with fan-shot footage showing Klopp admonishing his coaching staff in the dugout after the celebrated the red.

VAR overturned what was initially a yellow card following the foul which happened moments before half-time in what was a 2-0 win for the Premier League champions, prompting the celebrations on the Liverpool sideline.

Reports from the stadium suggest that Klopp told at least one member of his staff, "Are you crazy? We never ever do that, OK?"

Red card for Christensen. The Liverpool players in the stands clap and sort of celebrate. Klopp turns round from the touch line and shouts: "Are you crazy? We never ever do that, ok?" — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) September 20, 2020

Red card for Christensen. The Liverpool players in the stands clap and sort of celebrate. Klopp turns round from the touch line and shouts: “Are you crazy? We never ever do that, ok?”Class act from klopp 👏🏻👏🏻 — MR WRONG GUY #CFC 🇬🇭 (@Nii_Ayi_Mantse) September 20, 2020

Speaking after the game Klopp elaborated on the incident, telling the media: "It was not one of my subs but another member of staff and I told him already what I think about it and he's good with that.

"But in the moment that's something I don't want to see."

Christensen's red card proved to be a decisive moment in the game. Liverpool had the lion's share of possession in the first-half but Chelsea had threatened on occasion, with Timo Werner's pace causing problems on the left flank and Mason Mount looking lively throughout.

Liverpool made the most of the man advantage in the second half, with two goals in four minutes from Sadio Mane - the second of which was from another ghastly error from under-fire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - to make it two wins from two in the young season.

The contrition from Klopp comes after a testy confrontation between Klopp and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard when the teams last met in July. On that occasion, Lampard branded Klopp as being "arrogant" after members of the Liverpool staff celebrated vigorously on the touchline during Liverpool's 5-3 win at Anfield.