'Worst keeper I've ever seen in the Premier League': Chelsea fans demand immediate Kepa exit after latest calamity vs Liverpool

Hapless Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was again at fault as he gifted Liverpool a second goal to help the visitors double their lead in Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

After a big-money summer spending spree, Frank Lampard's Chelsea team were facing an early test of their mettle against Jurgen Klopp's Premier League champions.

But it was familiar failings which were all-too evident for Lampard and Chelsea fans when on 54 minutes Spanish stopper Kepa inexplicably played a Kurt Zouma backpass into the path of Sadio Mane, who gratefully slotted into the net.

Kepa let Liverpool score from here 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ehXblCEpMa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 20, 2020

Just a reminder that you could buy 144 Lamborghinis instead of Kepa pic.twitter.com/nMl2mTW97d — ☆ (@Lixinct) September 20, 2020

The strike doubled Liverpool's lead and was Mane's second of the game, after he headed in a delightful Roberto Firmino cross just five minutes earlier.

Chelsea were by that point already a man down after Andreas Christensen was sent of for hauling down Mane on the stroke of half-time with the Senegalese forward bearing down on goal.

Chelsea started with big-name summer arrivals Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the team, but it was Kepa - who himself arrived in London from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for the world-record fee for a goalkeeper of £71.5 million - who was again setting social media alight, but for all the wrong reasons.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper & not only does he fail to save shots from distance he makes a mistake that not even 10 year old goalies make. Sell him now I don't care the fee. #KepaOut — Karen Madden (@karendmadden) September 20, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the worst goalkeeper I’ve ever seen in the Premier League and I’m not even exaggerating. — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) September 20, 2020

And that's why #cfc have to replace Kepa. That's shocking. Tried to dink the ball to Jorginho, Sadio Mane accepted the gift, and made it 2-0. Edouard Mendy cannot arrive from Rennes soon enough. #CHELIV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 20, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded 11 goals from the last 16 shots on target he has faced. But on the plus side, he does have an assist for Liverpool. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) September 20, 2020

Considering Kepa's calamitous goalkeeping was on full display again on Sunday, it will perhaps come as welcome relief for Blues fans that they are closing in on a reported £22 million deal for Rennes goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Edouard Mendy to Chelsea is 100% done and also signed. The announcement will be on next week. 🔵🤝 #CFC#Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

To compound Kepa and Chelsea's woes, Liverpool stopper Alisson showed his class when saving a Jorginho penalty on 72 minutes as the hosts spurned the chance to get back into the game.