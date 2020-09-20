 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Worst keeper I've ever seen in the Premier League': Chelsea fans demand immediate Kepa exit after latest calamity vs Liverpool

20 Sep, 2020 17:17
Kepa was guilty of another howler against Liverpool as Mane scored. © Reuters
Hapless Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was again at fault as he gifted Liverpool a second goal to help the visitors double their lead in Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

After a big-money summer spending spree, Frank Lampard's Chelsea team were facing an early test of their mettle against Jurgen Klopp's Premier League champions. 

But it was familiar failings which were all-too evident for Lampard and Chelsea fans when on 54 minutes Spanish stopper Kepa inexplicably played a Kurt Zouma backpass into the path of Sadio Mane, who gratefully slotted into the net. 

The strike doubled Liverpool's lead and was Mane's second of the game, after he headed in a delightful Roberto Firmino cross just five minutes earlier. 

Chelsea were by that point already a man down after Andreas Christensen was sent of for hauling down Mane on the stroke of half-time with the Senegalese forward bearing down on goal. 

Chelsea started with big-name summer arrivals Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the team, but it was Kepa - who himself arrived in London from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for the world-record fee for a goalkeeper of £71.5 million - who was again setting social media alight, but for all the wrong reasons. 

Considering Kepa's calamitous goalkeeping was on full display again on Sunday, it will perhaps come as welcome relief for Blues fans that they are closing in on a reported £22 million deal for Rennes goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

To compound Kepa and Chelsea's woes, Liverpool stopper Alisson showed his class when saving a Jorginho penalty on 72 minutes as the hosts spurned the chance to get back into the game. 

