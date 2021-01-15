 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

For Diego: UFC star Santiago Ponzinibbio pays tribute to football legend Maradona at Fight Island weigh-ins (VIDEO)

15 Jan, 2021 12:58
Get short URL
Paying tribute: Santiago Ponzinibbio and Li Jingliang ©  UFC
Friday's official weigh-ins for the first UFC event of 2021 were particularly poignant for one fighter, as Argentina's Santiago Ponzinibbio made weight before paying tribute to recently-departed football legend Diego Maradona.

Ponzinibbio came inside the limit with ease for his welterweight bout against China's Li Jingliang and, during the faceoff with his opponent, produced a banner honoring the 1986 World Cup-winning captain, as the two fighters joined forces to hold the tribute up for the cameras.

The event will be an emotional one for Ponzinibbio for other reasons, too. The Argentine ace, who looked to be well on his way toward a title shot at 170 pounds, suffered a staph infection that put him out of action.

After he recovered, he then discovered a bone infection that threatened to end his entire career.

Now, two years after his last fight, Ponzinibbio is ready to return and will attempt to add to his seven-fight win streak by defeating Jingliang and catapulting himself back into contendership once again.

Also on rt.com Return to UFC Fight Island: Can Dana White twist Khabib’s arm – and will we see fireworks if Russian champ & McGregor cross paths?
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies