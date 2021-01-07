 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Enjoy the buffet, big girl’: Football coach fired for attack on politician Stacey Abrams amid crucial Senate vote in US election

7 Jan, 2021 20:19
Chattanooga coach Chris Malone was fired after a tweet to Georgia politician Stacey Abrams © Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters | © Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports
NFL legend Terrell Owens has condemned an American football coach who sent a tweet to Stacey Abrams, losing his job after attacking the democrat politician and activist over her weight and race and accusing her of being a cheat.

UT Chattanooga offensive line coach Chris Malone fumed on social media after Abrams played an active role in the democrats taking the Senate, driving voter registration efforts and applauding the "extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers and tireless groups" involved in the campaign.

The former nominee for governor had delivered a victory in Peach State for president-elect Joe Biden, turning the state democratic for the first time in almost three decades - and Malone was evidently enraged as outgoing president Donald Trump continued to claim that the vote was rigged.

"Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert [Abrams] because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again," seethed the assistant on his personal account.

"Enjoy the buffet, big girl. You earned it. Hope the money is good, still-not-governor."

Fat Albert is a black character created by comedian Bill Crosby and depicted in a popular US cartoon. Abrams was the first African-American female major-party gubernatorial nominee in the US.

UTC director of athletics Mark Wharton described the post as "totally inappropriate" and "appalling", and head coach Rusty Wright announced that Malone had been dismissed after his account disappeared.

"What was posted on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for," said Wright.

"Life is bigger than football and, as leaders of young men, we have to set that example, first and foremost. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of my staff."

San Francisco 49ers hall-of-famer Owens said he supported the decision to remove Malone, adding the hashtags "no room for racism" and "no room for hate".

