NBA superstar Kyrie Irving facing $410,000 fine PER GAME after footage appears to show him flouting Coronavirus guidelines (VIDEO)

13 Jan, 2021 14:40
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving facing $410,000 fine PER GAME after footage appears to show him flouting Coronavirus guidelines (VIDEO)
Footage of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reputedly flouting Covid-19 protocols is being investigated © Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is facing an extraordinary sequence of fines from the NBA as the league examines video footage that seems to show the six-time all-star at a large gathering without masks or social distancing.

Irving has been absent from the Nets lineup for that past four games, with no substantive reason offered by either the player or his team other than it being for supposed "personal reasons".

But speculation is increasing that Irving's blacklisting has come as a result of footage which appeared online appearing to show him disregarding Covid-19 protocols.

The NBA has implemented vigorous rules designed to prevent outbreaks of the potentially deadly virus in the league - and attending a nightclub certainly isn't among the ways players have been permitted to let off steam.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks released a statement to address the furore around the matter, saying: "Kyrie remains away from the team due to personal reasons.

"A date of his return has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals.

"Kyrie will have the opportunity to address his absence when he is ready to do so."

The new NBA season has already been dogged by several instances of games being postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests, as well as close contacts with confirmed carriers of the virus.

If Irving is found to have grossly violated the rules in place, it is likely that they will issue the player with harsh reprimands - up to and including suspending him for a period of time.

Irving enjoys an annual salary somewhere north of $34 million per annum after signing a four-year, $136 million deal with the Nets last season. 

And it seems that, if Irving is found to have violated the rules, the punishment may also hit him hard in his pocket.

League rules dictate that he would be fined 1/81.6 of his salary for each game missed - a sum which would work out to $410,000 each match.

