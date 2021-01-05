‘Let the games begin’: Female football tease who was axed after ‘downing champagne at wheel’ launches new OnlyFans account (VIDEO)

Footballer and social media sensation Madelene Wright has bounced back from being axed by English club Charlton by launching an account on adult subscription site OnlyFans, licking her lips while telling fans to "check my bio".

Hugely-followed Wright has become the latest female athlete to thrill their admirers by starting a page on the lucrative portal, announcing her move just weeks after her departure from the Women's Championship side was confirmed.

The 22-year-old was caught on camera appearing to swig champagne and inhale from a balloon in Snapchat clips revealed by the Daily Star, moving on quickly after Christmas by sharing a pair of scantily-clad photos shot on a balcony in Dubai.

Heavily made-up Wright flirted with the camera in a brief clip before poking her tongue out and pointing her vast following towards the link for her new endeavor, which charges users who expect racey content $33 a month for the privilege.

Wright has described herself as having an "angel face" and "devil thoughts" on the site, accompanying her biography with a photo that narrowly shields the lower half of her body as she poses in a pair of lacey black knickers.

"Let the games begin," she tantalizingly added in her first post, earning almost 100 likes within hours of publishing the introduction.

The former Millwall player's hundreds of thousands of supporters across Twitter and Instagram were excited by the news.

"I'd let you run me over and I still wouldn’t want you to say sorry," gushed one, while another replied: "Pro footballer to pro adult star."

Former England youth player Ella Rutherford, who is part of Charlton's squad, complimented Wright on Instagram, causing her former teammate to respond: "Babe."

Others were more cynical. "That didn't take long, did it?" asked one, with a critic adding: "Your parents must be so proud."

Wright had hinted at an imminent change of path in her first post on Instagram after she left Charlton, holding up a pair of colorful boots in a kitchen in the last football-related post she has made to date.

"Mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before," she said.

"We don’t grow when we are in our comfort zones."