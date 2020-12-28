Net gains: Pin-up Australian tennis prospect ‘turns to selling x-rated photos on adult site OnlyFans in bid to support her career’

Teenage Australian tennis player Angelina Graovac has reportedly started to sell adult content online in a bid to fund her career, which has been held up by the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen many tournaments cancelled this year.

The 19-year-old is said to have opened an account on the OnlyFans platform – the subscription-based site where users can sell or purchase original content for a monthly fee, typically of a racy nature.

The pandemic has reduced prize money and forced many money-spinning events to be abandoned, leading less well-paid stars on the circuit to switch to extra-curricular activities in their attempts to earn much-needed extra income.

Graovac, who made her professional tennis debut in 2018, has apparently decided that selling raunchy pictures and videos online is the best option for her finances.

The New South Wales newcomer is yet to earn significant on-court success, winning just eight out of her 36 career singles matches and earning just $3,500 during her two years on the professional circuit.

She is also yet to receive a WTA ranking, which is necessary for earning a spot at prestigious events such as Grand Slams.

A fan of travel and fashion, Graovac headed to Tunisia for her birthday earlier this year and has been in London over Christmas.

"I'm dreaming of a white Christmas," she told her Instagram following of more than 18,000 last week while posing in the UK capital. "But if the white runs out, I’ll drink the red wine."

Graovac is far from the first sports star to explore an income from adult websites. Australia’s first ever full-time female Supercar driver, Renee Gracie, also hit the headlines when she started to sell nude content online, claiming that it allows her to make up to $25,000 a week.

Graovac has deleted several revealing photos from her Instagram account. Daily Mail Australia said that she did not comment when she was contacted about the rumors.