 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

NFL’s Josh Jacobs ‘suffers injuries’ in car smash and is booked for driving under influence hours after post-game karaoke bar trip

5 Jan, 2021 12:21
Get short URL
NFL’s Josh Jacobs ‘suffers injuries’ in car smash and is booked for driving under influence hours after post-game karaoke bar trip
Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs crashed his car after an NFL game © Mark J Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters | © Twitter / WayneNederhoff
The lawyer for one of the top running backs in the NFL, Josh Jacobs, has denied that alcohol was involved after the Las Vegas Raiders star was booked by police for a single-vehicle collision hours following his final season game.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to reports of an accident close to McCarran airport and arrived to find Jacobs, one of the most well-known athletes in the city, suffering from "minor injuries" sustained in the smash.

Jacobs was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and then to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was handed a DUI (driving under the influence) charge.

Before his run-in with authorities, Jacobs had played in his team's 32-31 win against the Denver Broncos, where his performance of two touchdowns and 89 yards on the ground was pivotal to his team eking out their marginal victory.

Hours before his accident, Jacobs had posted Instagram photos showing him dancing with friends in a Las Vegas karaoke bar - but Jacobs' lawyers have insisted that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," his attorney said in a statement.

"We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."

Jacobs has been a revelation since being drafted by the Raiders from Alabama in 2019, wracking up 2,215 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground in just 28 career starts.

Raiders officials - including notoriously grouchy head coach Jon Gruden - will be keeping a close eye on their prized asset lest he becomes the latest NFL sensation to squander their talents.

Also on rt.com ‘You should not be here’: Fuming NFL ace accuses ‘trash’ teammates of being overpaid in astonishing rant after latest loss (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies