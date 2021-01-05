NFL’s Josh Jacobs ‘suffers injuries’ in car smash and is booked for driving under influence hours after post-game karaoke bar trip

The lawyer for one of the top running backs in the NFL, Josh Jacobs, has denied that alcohol was involved after the Las Vegas Raiders star was booked by police for a single-vehicle collision hours following his final season game.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to reports of an accident close to McCarran airport and arrived to find Jacobs, one of the most well-known athletes in the city, suffering from "minor injuries" sustained in the smash.

Jacobs was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and then to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was handed a DUI (driving under the influence) charge.

Before his run-in with authorities, Jacobs had played in his team's 32-31 win against the Denver Broncos, where his performance of two touchdowns and 89 yards on the ground was pivotal to his team eking out their marginal victory.

Per sources, Josh Jacobs was seen drinking only Truly Hard Seltzer’s before he was seen leaving in his Acura NSX. Jacobs was reported to have only drank 2-3 seltzer’s before operating the vehicle. Surprising light weight from the 220lb running back. More to come. #RaiderNationpic.twitter.com/c0KMDCZ9Ry — Wayne Nederhoff (@WayneNederhoff) January 4, 2021

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was arrested on a DUI charge this morning after a single car accident at the McCarran Airport tunnel. Jacobs has since been released from custody and has a court appearance set for March 8, per @KevinFOX5Vegas. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2021

Hours before his accident, Jacobs had posted Instagram photos showing him dancing with friends in a Las Vegas karaoke bar - but Jacobs' lawyers have insisted that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," his attorney said in a statement.

"We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."

Jacobs has been a revelation since being drafted by the Raiders from Alabama in 2019, wracking up 2,215 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground in just 28 career starts.

Raiders officials - including notoriously grouchy head coach Jon Gruden - will be keeping a close eye on their prized asset lest he becomes the latest NFL sensation to squander their talents.