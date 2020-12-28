‘You should not be here’: Fuming NFL ace accuses ‘trash’ teammates of being overpaid in astonishing rant after latest loss (VIDEO)

Houston Texans star defensive end JJ Watt has unleashed a passionate tirade against several of his teammates, accusing them of not putting the required graft in after his team slumped to their 11th defeat of the season in the NFL.

Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and multiple-time Pro Bowl standout, hasn't been overly-acquainted with the concept of defeat throughout his legendary career in the league but refused to go easy on several of his teammates after the Texans were bested by fellow strugglers the Cincinnati Bengals 37-31 to move their record for the season to a dismal four wins and 11 losses.

Speaking to the media after the game, Watt admitted that he and the rest of the defence played "horrendously" and that he was currently experiencing the most trying time of his decade-long tenure in the NFL - but far from rolling over and accepting defeat, Watt had some strong words for several of his teammates and suggested that many of them hadn't pulled their weight this season.

"We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money," a clearly fired-up Watt declared.

"If you can't come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money.

"There are a lot of people that watch us and invest their time and money into buying our jerseys and buying a whole bunch of sh*t, and they care about it. They care every single week.

"We're in Week 16 and we're 4-11, and there are fans that watch this game, that show up to the stadium that put in time and energy and effort and care about this.

"So if you can't go out there and you can't work out - you can't show up on time, you can't practice, you can't want to go out there and win - you shouldn't be here."

Clearly, something is amiss in Houston. Last season, the Texans finished the season with a respectable 10-6 record which was enough for them to clinch the AFC South and advance into the post-season, knocking reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots out of the playoffs.

Watt says that he doesn't see anything close to the same commitment this year, pointibg the blame for this squarely at unnamed members of his team.

"This is a privilege," Watt continued. "It's the greatest job in the world. You get to go out and play a game.

"If you can't care enough to go out there and give everything you've got and try your hardest, that's bullsh*t.

"And if you can't care enough, even in Week 17, even when you're trash, when you're 4-11.

"There are people every week that still tweet you, that still come up to you and say, 'Hey, we're still rooting for you; we're still behind you.'

"They have no reason whatsoever to. We stink. But they care and they still want to win and they still want you to be great. That's why.

"Those people aren't getting paid. We're getting paid handsomely. That's why.

"And that's ... that's who I feel the most bad for - our fans and the people who care so deeply and the city and the people who love it and who truly want it to be great.

"It's not, and that sucks as a player to know that we're not giving them what they deserve."

The Texans' surrender to the Bengals in Sunday's NFL action was the second time this season that the team have lost four straight games.

The first of those sequences cost head coach Bill O'Brien his job earlier in the season but, as Watt appears to allege, the problems within the team run far deeper than some may have thought.