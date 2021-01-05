 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Got a surprise for you motherf***ers’: Dana White fires new warning at illegal streamers ahead of McGregor vs. Poirier at UFC 257

5 Jan, 2021 11:13
Dana White has spoken about free pirate streams to watch UFC 257 © Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports via Reuters | Mark J Rebilas / USA Today Sports via Reuters
UFC president Dana White has warned fans thinking of streaming this month's UFC 257 clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, warning them that he has "got a surprise" for anyone who tunes in illegally.

Just days before the UFC begins its 2021 schedule with a three-fight event on "Fight Island" topped by McGregor's return to the cage after a year-long absence, White had strong words for anyone thinking of finding a free broadcast online: he is coming for you.

A recent study has suggested that the US economy loses out on more than $29 billion in annual revenue due to streamers offering paid products such as UFC events for free - something that White has fought against for more than a decade.

That has led to the closure of several illegal piracy websites and the prosecution of numerous individuals. Moves were also made late last year to make it a felony to operate an illegal streaming service int in the United States.

Now White says that he has some tricks up his sleeve for anyone tempted to try their hand at watching the McGregor vs. Poirier fight for free.

Writing on Instagram in response to a fan who said he was excited to "pirate the f***" out of UFC 257, White shot back: "And I can't wait to catch you! Got a surprise for you motherf***kers this year!"

It remains to seen what specific tactics White intends to employ to prevent illegal streamers from viewing his wares free of charge, or if it simply relates to the likelihood of stream hosting being upgraded to a felony offence.

Either way, White hopes to soon see the impact of both his own and broader US anti-piracy measures on his business.

The UFC is set to have a bumper financial year, too. McGregor's return to action has coincided with another increase in the UFC's pay-per-view price-tag, meaning fight cards now cost a cool $70.

