‘Believe me, they’re the best at that’: Khabib suggests UFC may attempt to engineer encounter with Conor McGregor in Abu Dhabi

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he will be in attendance at UFC 257 in January, where Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier, and the Russian believes the UFC could even attempt to engineer a meeting between the two heated rivals.

Khabib brought a measure of closure to his years-long feud with McGregor when he submitted the Irishman in the fourth round of their UFC 229 clash more than two years ago - but the post-fight melee and repeated clashes in the media since suggest that feud is anything but over.

However, with Nurmagomedov again emphasizing that he is a retired fighter, he says that the the possibility of a second fight with McGregor is dead in the water - but suggests that the UFC might attempt to generate some headlines by arranging for the two to cross paths at UFC 227 in Abu Dhabi in January, where McGregor will rematch another former foe, Dustin Poirier.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow early Wednesday to promote his new fight league Eagle Fighting Championship, Nurmagomedov announced that he will be most likely be in attendance for the fight card which is expected to be part of another residency on "Fight Island" to support several of his teammates who are also expected to be on the card.

And what happens if he and McGregor were to meet on the sidelines?

"Why should I think about that?" Khabib told the attendant media in Moscow. "I’ll act based on the situation. If you don’t like someone or they don’t like you, it’s OK. If I meet someone I don’t like, I’ll act based on the situation."

When asked if the UFC could attempt to specifically orchestrate a situation where McGregor and Khabib cross paths, the undefeated Russian did not dismiss the possibility.

"Now we’re having a serious conversation," Khabib replied.

"Maybe [they could]. They’re able to do that. Anything can happen. It could be Moscow, Abu Dhabi, New York... Believe me, they’re the best at that. No one compares to them [the UFC]."

But if it comes down to it, Khabib says he isn't expecting any repeat of the infamous parking lot fracas in Brooklyn, New York, in April of 2018 which led to McGregor's arrest after he attacked a bus containing the Russian fighter.

"Anything’s possible in life," Khabib said. "People kill each other and then make up… I don’t think there will be any provocation [from him], he will need to think about his fight."