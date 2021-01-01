Three in a row: Russian ace Petr Yan plans HUGE year in the UFC, with THREE wins in 2021

UFC bantamweight champ Petr Yan plans a big year in 2021 as he looks to add three more names to his list of victims while cementing his champ status in the UFC's 135-pound division.

After capturing the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 251 last July – his only fight in 2020 – Yan wants to be much more active in 2021.

And the 27-year-old said that he plans to rack up a trio of title defenses as he looks to cement himself as the best bantamweight fighter on the planet.

"In 2021, I hope to have three fights," Yan said (via Sports.ru).

"It is difficult to plan something, given what is happening in the world, but I have a great desire to do it.

"I will start training camp in January and I can't wait to get back into the octagon."

Yan's first test will come against top contender Aljamain Sterling early in 2021 after their bout on December 13 was pushed back to the new year.

The Siberian star will attempt to build on his 10-fight win streak and add to his list of finishes, then look to turn back the challenges of the remaining top contenders in the division, including a potential challenge from former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who returns to the UFC after his USADA suspension later this month.