Longest dive on a single breath: Danish sensation swims 202 METERS under water to set new world record (VIDEO)

Danish diver Stig Severinsen, 47, has set a new world record by covering a distance of 202 meters (663ft) under water on a single breath.

The four-time world freediving champion is the first man to pass the 200m mark, beating the previous achievement of 177m which was recorded in 2016.

The mind-blowing dive took place in Balandra Beach near the city of La Paz in Mexico.

The diver said his incredible feat was aimed at drawing global attention to ecological problems and environmental pollution which has reached a catastrophic level.

“The place where the dive took place in Mexico, belongs to one of the world’s most unique and beautiful coastal areas. Like many other places, it is threatened by plastic and the human lifestyle in general,” Severinsen said.

Severinsen is also a well-known biologist and has a PhD in medicine. He is the author of several books where he explains basic principles of respiration.

He already has several records to his name, including holding his breath for 22 minutes and swimming 76 meters in an icy lake in Greenland.

“My message is that the globe is an amazing place and that the body along with the brain can achieve the most incredible things,” the daredevil diver explained.