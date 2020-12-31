‘Knighted for services to hypocrisy’: F1 ace Lewis Hamilton gets New Year’s honor but row lingers over tax status

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in UK’s New Year’s honors list but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of chicanery by adding the star to the ‘Diplomatic and Overseas List’ for the title.

Mercedes ace Hamilton drew level with Michael Schumacher when he picked up his seventh world title this year, in the process also surpassing the German legend’s previous record tally of 91 Grand Prix victories to become the most successful driver the sport has ever seen.

After Hamilton wrapped up his latest F1 title the clamor grew for the Stevenage-born racer to be knighted to recognize his astounding achievements on the track, as well as his campaigning for the Black Lives Matter movement and more diversity in motorsport.

However, critics down the years have consistently pointed to Hamilton’s tax status as the star – who is said to have a net worth of $285 million – spends much of his time in Monaco.

To avoid any controversy, UK leader Johnson is said to have intervened personally to ensure Hamilton was knighted, placing F1 ace on the ‘Diplomatic and Overseas’ section to swerve doubts over his payments to the tax coffers in his homeland.

The news that the 35-year-old speed king would be rewarded for his sensational career and services to motorsport was met with widespread praise online, including from his Mercedes team and the official F1 account.

Congratulations, Sir Lewis!Lewis Hamilton has been awarded a knighthood in the latest UK Honours list 👏https://t.co/D8amm4hOeQ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 30, 2020

Arise, Sir @LewisHamilton ⚔️ We couldn't be prouder, LH ❤️ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 31, 2020

The new CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, hailed the star as a “true giant of our sport.”

“His influence is huge both in and out of a car,” Domenicali added. “What he has achieved is phenomenal with still more to come. All of us at Formula 1 congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his achievements and look forward to seeing more of his brilliance in 2021.”

Unsurprisingly though, there was some lingering dissent as fans continued to accuse the country of bending the rules amid Hamilton’s tax controversy.

Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after Boris Johnson bends the rules to place him on 'Diplomatic and Overseas List' to sidestep fact he's a tax exile. This "honours" system has just taken yet another giant leap forward into farce and disgrace. Shameful 😡 — Lee (@VictoryDay_Hope) December 30, 2020

Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after Boris Johnson bends the rules to place him on 'Diplomatic and Overseas List' to sidestep fact he's a tax exile. This "honours" system has just taken yet another giant leap forward into farce and disgrace. Shameful 😡 — Michael Hazel (@Michael45533996) December 30, 2020

One Twitter user even accused Hamilton of being “knighted for services to hypocrisy.”

After lecturing us about climate change while driving a speedboat, lecturing us about inequality from his tax haven in Monaco, and lecturing us about privilege while...driving a speedboat in his tax haven Monaco, Lewis Hamilton knighted for services to hypocrisy — Leo Kearse - right wing liberal comedian (@LeoKearse) December 31, 2020

In Hamilton’s defense, fans asserted that the star was still among the top 5,000 taxpayers in the UK despite his home in the millionaires’ playground on the Mediterranean coast.

And just to be clear, Lewis Hamilton does pay tax. He's one of the top 5,000 tax payers in the UK.So please pick another reason to get angry about a British sportsman having his success honoured 💁‍♂️ — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) December 30, 2020

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted and follows fellow Brits Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart, and Australia’s Sir Jack Brabham.

Earlier in December, Hamilton scooped the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.