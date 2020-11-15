 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seventh heaven: Lewis Hamilton ties Michael Schumacher's record as he claims SEVENTH Formula 1 world title (VIDEO)

15 Nov, 2020 12:55
Seventh heaven: Lewis Hamilton ties Michael Schumacher's record as he claims SEVENTH Formula 1 world title (VIDEO)
Hamilton was emotional after sealing a seventh world title in Turkey. © Reuters
Lewis Hamilton has joined an exclusive list of drivers who have won seven Formula 1 world titles after the Englishman secured his latest championship by winning Saturday's Turkish Grand Prix.

The win, which was the 94th of Hamilton's career, was enough to secure the title and place him alongside legendary driver Michael Schumacher as the most successful pair in the sport's history.

The championship is Hamilton's fourth in a row and seventh in total since his first win title win back in 2008. 

A clearly emotional Hamilton paid tribute to his team immediately following the race, and said that the record-equalling win is the culmination of a lifelong dream.

"I have to always start with saying such a huge thanks you to all the guys that are here and all the guys that in the factory," Hamilton said. 

"I wanna also say a big big thank you to Team LH for sticking with me all these years, and to my family. We dreamed of this when I was young and we were watching the grand prix and this is way beyond our dreams... for all the kids, dream the impossible and speak it into existence ... never give up, never doubt yourself."

Hamilton's victory at a wet Istanbul Park was his latest success in a near-unprecedented spell of success in recent season and comes after he had already surpassed Schumacher's record of victories last month. 

Sergio Perez claimed the second placed finish, with Sebastien Vettel in third. Charles LeClerc and McLaren's Carlos Sainz completed the top five. 

Hamilton began the race at sixth on the grid and after fears that the difficult conditions could potentially delay his coronation as champion, the 35-year-old Englishman surged ahead of his rivals in a performance which displayed Hamilton's consistent superiority on the racetrack.

He claimed an impressive 10 wins and 9 pole positions throughout the abridged season, claiming the title win three races of the 17-race season remaining - some 85 points ahead of closest rival Valtteri Bottas who, like Hamilton, was driving for Mercedes. 

Mercedes also continued their impressive run in the constructors' championship and have now won seven straight titles. 

But the day clearly belongs to Lewis Hamilton. Well over a decade ago in the halcyon days of his career, Hamilton had been tipped as a future world champion. Sunday's checkered flag confirms that those predictions were off the mark; he might just be the best driver that the sport has ever seen. 

